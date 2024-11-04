A Black Girl’s Guide To Abu Dhabi

Courtesy of author

Just an hour-and-a-half drive from Dubai, Abu Dhabi is an underrated gem that offers just as much luxury as its more famous sister city.

To help travelers discover great adventures in “second cities,” Expedia Group unveiled Unpack ’25, an annual data-driven outlook for what’s motivating travelers and where they will go next year. A part of that report includes a closer look at what the company calls “Detour Destinations,” which are cool day trips just outside of popular hotspots.

Included in the report is Abu Dhabi, the capital and one of the most affluent cities in the United Arab Emirates. I was able to experience the incredible location in all its splendor.

Getting There

I had the opportunity to experience Etihad Airways’ business class, which boasts high-end travel complete with spacious reclinable seats, partially private suites, filling meals, full-flight wifi (and it was fast, too, y’all), and much more.

Business class passengers receive amenity kits that include skincare products, in-flight essentials, and plush slippers. Expedia.com offers the ability to not only price compare Etihad flights but also book directly from the platform, giving you the opportunity to earn OneKeyCash or rewards points towards future flights.

Sofitel

Where I Stayed

I lodged at The Sofitel Corniche Hotel, one of the many luxurious structures in the heart of Abu Dhabi, ready to welcome visitors. It’s steps away from the Corniche seafront, nestled in the crescent of the Arabian Gulf and flanked by Abu Dhabi’s skyline. The bayside Abu Dhabi hotel boasts two outdoor swimming pools, a perfume station, a full restaurant, and so much more.

What I Did

Although Abu Dhabi is one of the most affluent cities in the UAE, home to fine clothing ateliers and some of the best shopping malls in the world, there are so many other experiences to take in, namely deeply cultural ones.

I was able to embark on a private day tour to learn more about three of Abu Dhabi’s most recognizable and noteworthy landmarks. Here’s what those experiences entailed:

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

If you’ve ever wanted to see heaven (or Jannah) on earth, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque looks like it. One of the world’s largest mosques, it’s described as a massive architectural work of art that intentionally blends different Islamic architectural schools. It includes 82 domes, more than 1,000 columns, 24-carat-gold gilded chandeliers, and the world’s largest hand-knotted carpet.

What to wear:

Since this is a holy place of prayer, visitors who identify as women are expected to be in modest dress, including a head covering and loose-fitting garments that cover from the neck to the ankle. Not properly dressed? No worries. The mosque is connected to a shopping center that sells beautiful hijabs ranging from $10 to the hundreds.

Qasr Al Watan

A working presidential palace, Qasr Al Watan is an incredible landmark that allows visitors to experience the true essence of Abu Dhabi’s incredibly storied culture. Per city officials, the palace stands as an icon of Abu Dhabi’s skyline with a design exquisitely crafted to pay tribute to its Arabian heritage and artistry.

You can even enjoy a spectacular light and sound show that showcases the UAE’s journey in three acts, which takes place every 30 minutes after sundown.

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island

This beach resort offers an award-winning spa and sweeping views of the Gulf. I was able to take in the unmarred white sand and lush greenery while poolside at the resort.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is located in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates.

Where I Ate

Hakkasan at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Hotel

The Michelin-starred, London-bred brand known for modern Asian cuisine came to Abu Dhabi in 2010, and more than a decade later, it is still the preeminent location for imaginative Chinese dishes. The 108-seat terrace boasts a stylish bar area complete with a bespoke cocktail menu and laid-back cabanas facing the city skyline. I was able to dabble in many dishes (all were delicious), but a few of my personal favorites include the Jasmine Tea Smoked Wagyu Beef Ribs, Wagyu Beef Fried Rice, and the Singapore Vermicelli.

Al Fanar

If you want to taste true Emirati cuisine, visit Al Fanar Restaurant & Cafe, which is located adjacent to the entrance of Ferrari World at the Yas Mall. A throwback to the 1960s, I was able to taste classic dishes that included Chickpea Hamsa—a blend of chickpeas and potato simmered in tomato masala—and Prawn Biryani, sautéed black tiger prawns with slow-cooked biryani rice topped with crispy fried onion and coriander.

Things to Know Before You Go

Abu Dhabi’s Overall Safety

I would be remiss if I didn’t speak to Abu Dhabi’s safety level for Black women. The country has boasted about its protection of women, particularly women of color, who live in and visit its most popular cities. Per a recent study by Gallup’s Global Law and Order, the UAE was named one of the safest countries in the world, with a score of 89 out of 100 for safety and security.

Dubai Detour

Interested in a quick getaway during your trip? Take about an hour-and-a-half drive to Dubai to soak up some sandy fun thanks to Al Khayma Camp’s desert safari. It includes camel riding, live entertainment, star gazing meditation, and a full Emirati buffet. It is a perfect way to end a magical Emirates experience.