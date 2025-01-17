The How To For a Healthier You: A Dietician On What You Need To Eat to Improve Your Mental Health

Getty

Food serves many functions for your average person. For foodies, it’s a source of joy, and for, fitness enthusiasts, it’s a way to achieve their goals. Some people may not realize that food can also be a transformative tool for mental health. Multiple studies show a nexus between nutrition and mental health conditions such as depression, ADHD, and anxiety.

“The nutrients that we eat in food help produce neurotransmitters that regulate mood, energy, and sleep. Some Americans are simply not eating enough, whether it is due to food insecurity or skipping meals due to having a busy schedule,” says Ashley Carter, a registered dietitian and co-owner of EatWell Exchange.

With that in mind, it may be a good time to assess your diet if you’re trying to improve your mental health this year. What are you eating, and how does it impact your mood? Once you have that information, it may be time to switch things up to achieve a mentally healthier you. Here are some foods that may help you on your journey.

Berries

One food type that can help get your mental health into good shape is berries. If you didn’t know, berries do more than satisfy your craving for something sweet or sour; they can also contribute to better mental health. A 2024 study found the juice from blueberries can temporarily minimize depressive symptoms, low mood, and anxiety.

“Berries, whether blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, or strawberries, are all rich in antioxidants and beneficial for your mood,” says Carter. “They all have such a deep color, which is typically indicative of being higher in antioxidants like flavonoids and anthocyanins. These compounds help protect against oxidative stress connected to mood disorders.

Green Leafy Vegetables

Many of us were told as children to eat our veggies, and some continued the practice into adulthood. Vegetables, as a whole, have varying health benefits, but leafy greens can be beneficial to your mental health.

Carter says veggies like spinach, kale, collard greens, gomen, and callaloo can all be helpful since they have high quantities of folate, a B vitamin that plays a role in our nervous system and has been associated with impacting mental health.

Lettuce and cucumber are other vegetables you can also consider throwing into your diet.

Oats

Whether cooked or left to sit overnight, oatmeal can be a tasty and quick way to boost your mental health.

“Oats are high in dietary fiber and have a low glycemic index, so they provide a slow and steady release of energy,” says Carter.

In addition to those benefits, oatmeal also has serotonin, a chemical that impacts mood and behavior, and antioxidants called avenanthramides, which can help protect against oxidative stress and inflammation.

The good thing about oatmeal is that it can be consumed in multiple ways: as a breakfast food, smoothie, snack, or dessert.

Omega-3 Packed Foods

Fatty fish, oysters, and seeds all contain omega-3, which increases serotonin. Omega-3 can be a natural remedy for mood disorders in two ways. For one, they can easily travel through your brain cell membrane and engage with molecules in your brain associated with your mood. Second, omega-3s contain anti-inflammatory actions that could help relieve depression.

Nuts

If you enjoy snacking or have a busy schedule, nuts are a quick and easy way to boost your mood or improve your mental health long-term.

“They contain antioxidants, which can help prevent cell damage and may be beneficial for treating anxiety,” says Carter. “Brazil nuts contain antioxidants and selenium, selenium can help improve mood by reducing inflammation which is commonly associated with anxiety and mood disorders.”

Other nuts that are good for your mental well being are almonds, walnuts, cashews, hazelnuts, and pistachios.

Protein

You can’t go wrong by incorporating more protein into your diet. Not only is it great for muscle gain, but it can also help your mood.

“Protein is also a key factor, as it contains amino acids that produce neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin. This helps with mood, motivation, learning, and memory,” says Carter.

There is a wide range of foods that you can choose from that are rich in protein, like salmon, chicken breast, eggs, turkey, cottage cheese, beans, and lentils, to name a few. If you struggle to eat or are skipping meals, consider throwing a protein shake into your meal plan.

Healthy Fats

Sometimes, we use fatty foods as a mood booster when not feeling our best. However, it can be healthier to lean on healthy fats vs unhealthy ones.

“Most of our comfort foods are high in fat, sugar or sodium,” says Carter referring to common comfort foods we may reach for. “These foods typically activate our brain’s reward system as they remind us of a celebration, birthday, or time with family or friends. It is possible to still get this comfort while selecting healthier options.”

Consider substituting some of your favorites with healthy fats, which can be found in avocado, dark chocolate, chia seeds, or full-fat yogurt. The goal shouldn’t be to deprive yourself of things you love but to see if you can find healthier alternatives that bring comfort and improve mental health.