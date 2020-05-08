Questions You Should Ask Hospital Staff If Your Loved One Is Hospitalized With Coronavirus

READ MORE LESS

Families across the country have found themselves suddenly disconnected from each other when a loved one has to be hospitalized due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though there’s not much that can fill the void of not being able to physically be at your loved one’s side to help them in their fight against the novel coronavirus, there are specific things you can do to stay as updated as possible on how they’re doing.

Speaking with Emmy Award-winning journalist Mara Schiavocampo during the second ESSENCE Wellness House virtual summit, John Hopkins Center for Healthy Equity Director Dr. Lisa A. Cooper shared much-needed insight about the most effective way to communicate with hospital staff if your loved one becomes hospitalized.

Watch the video above to hear what she had to say. To see more of everything you missed at the ESSENCE Wellness House virtual summit, brought to you by Walmart and AARP, head to essencestudios.com.