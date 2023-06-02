'Life Is About Balance. I'm Focused On Healing': Megan Thee Stallion Is Prioritizing Her Mental Health

Getty

Megan Thee Stallion is taking care of herself. In a recent interview with InStyle, the rapper discussed the importance of being open with her fans regarding her healing journey and revealed she plans to produce new music after taking a break to focus on herself. “Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place,” Megan, 28, told the outlet. “Right now, I’m focused on healing.” She added, “The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance.” Instead of working on a new album, the rapper is actively finding balance in her life by attending concerts, traveling, and even being a plus one to soccer player Romelu Lukaku in Lake Como, Italy, amid breakup rumors with boyfriend, Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine.

In April, she spoke out for the first time since Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting her, hoping to change the narrative around her being perceived as a victim on social media instead of a survivor and victor. She also supported other women dealing with violence and domestic abuse. In a personal essay for ELLE’s May 2023 issue, she wrote about her grueling emotional journey, starting when Lanez shot her in 2020, and detailing where she is now in her life – on the way to becoming happy, healed, and whole again after processing her abusers December conviction.

“I don’t want to call myself a victim. As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor because I have truly survived the unimaginable,” she wrote. “Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the world to see.”

Megan has been pouring into herself since the verdict was released. From stepping away from social media and journaling to openly receiving love from her industry peers and fans and tapping into her faith more, the artist is returning to her essence and taking the adequate time needed to heal. “I’m in a happier place, but I still have anxiety. Talking about being shot still makes me emotional,” she wrote, adding that she’s started journaling to process her thoughts. “I’ve accepted this chapter of my life as part of my journey, but I will not allow it to define it. I’ve been dragged through the mud, but I’m so happy I can finally come out of it with a new perspective.”

The artist is set on leaving the past behind as she’s ushering in a new era and version of herself, one that’s happier and healthier, even though she’s still a proud survivor and conqueror. Although we don’t know when she’ll return to the studio, she did write that she is “excited to get back into music because I have been so transformed.”

We’re excited to witness her continued glow-up and happiness!