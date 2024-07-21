Isabella Strahan Is Cancer-Free!

Michael Strahan’s daughter, Isabella Strahan, is celebrating being cancer-free. The 19-year-old revealed she had cancer in 2023 and has been documenting her journey via YouTube since. In a recent video titled “Goodbye Hospital,” Strahan told her audience she had an MRI scan, and there were no signs of cancer in sight. She also showed herself headed to the hospital to get her chemotherapy port removed, which is a process that requires surgery.

“It was a great, great scan,” she said. “Everything was clear. Cancer-free, and everything is great. I don’t have another doctor’s appointment until October.”

Her appointment in October will mark one year since she had an emergency surgery to remove a robust medulloblastoma–a cancerous brain tumor that begins growing in the cerebellum.

In the latest video, she expressed gratitude for her medical team.

“I miss my doctors already and everyone who’s helped me because they’re all so nice,” she said. “I feel like I’m just saddened today knowing that I wasn’t gonna be going back for awhile because I love them so much. So, that was my last hospital vlog until October!” The model was receiving treatment at Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina.

Isabella made the bold move to share her brain tumor diagnosis with the world on a Good Morning America segment in January. The interview took place with her father by her side and Robin Roberts.

Before starting radiation, the model made the decision to freeze her eggs since treatment could affect her future fertility. She then went on to complete four rounds of chemotherapy, with the final round taking place in June. At the time, her father took to social media to celebrate her tenacity and strength.

“@isabellastrahan you are a SUPERWOMAN! Ringing that bell, finishing chemo and on your way!” he wrote on Instagram. “You continue to fight with a smile on your face, strength, and determination. I am one proud Dad! Love you, Bella.”

Michael talked about considering retirement from television following his daughter’s diagnosis.

“You’d think I’m the athlete, the tough guy, the father in the family. It is not about any of that. It has really made me change my perspective on so many things,” he said during an interview via In Depth With Graham Bensinger. “I love my life, and I enjoy my life, but at some point, my kids are in college, I want to be able to go to college and say, ‘Yeah, let’s take a trip.’”

“I don’t want to lose gratefulness of being there and being apart of something,” he added. “I’ll be off TV before a lot of people are sick of me being on TV.”

We’re looking forward to seeing what the future holds for Isabella, her father and her family, as it certainly looks very bright.