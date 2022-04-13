Michael Strahan’s Daughters Are All Grown Up As Isabella Makes Her Runway Debut

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Gone are the years of Michael Strahan‘s twin daughters Isabella and Sophia following him to red carpet events to support him. Nowadays, the Good Morning America co-host is showing up to support his girls as they make a name for themselves. The TV personality couldn’t be more proud to do that, as he expressed after watching 18-year-old daughter Isabella walk the runway for fashion brand Sherri Hill at their New York Bridal Fashion Week show. Over the weekend, the beauty strut her stuff in a strapless look and an off-the-shoulder gown with her signature curly red hair as her dad was all smiles (with his signature gap-tooth grin).

“Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!!” he wrote in a video recap of her model moment. “As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face! #ProudDad #GirlDad”

Isabella and her sister Sophia are two of four children Michael has. He has a daughter named Tanita and a son named Michael Jr. from his marriage to businesswoman Wanda Hutchins from 1992 to 1996. The twins are from his second marriage to Jean Muggli. They were married from 1999 to 2006 and had both an acrimonious divorce and child custody battle. He was initially seeking primary custody of the girls but the two agreed on a shared custody agreement in 2020.

Nowadays, the girls are growing up and living their best Gen Z lives. And they’re gorgeous!

Did we mention their big sister Tanita is a stunner, too?

Love to see it! And we love to see the twins growing up healthy, happy and hustling towards their own dreams. Makes us think of the days when they were tiny little girls with big red hair on red carpets with their dad. Where did the time go? Take a walk back down memory lane with a few photos of the girls from over the years, below.

