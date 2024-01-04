Michael Strahan’s Daughter Shines In Modeling Campaign For Sephora: ‘Proud Of You’

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, 20, just achieved a huge milestone. The beauty bagged her first major modeling gig. Her famous father couldn’t be happier for his daughter, sharing the news on social media.

“So proud of my beautiful and amazing daughter, @isabellastrahan on her first big campaign. Proud of you #GirlDad,” the Good Morning America co-host, 52, wrote in the caption of his post.

The budding model was in an ad for Sephora Collection mascara and was featured both on Sephora’s website and on a display in the store. The TV personality posted both images on his social media in a series of photos.

“THATS MY SISTER,” Isabella’s twin sister Sophia Strahan wrote in the comments of her dad’s post.

Isabella is a burgeoning model, walking the runway for fashion brand Sherri Hill at their New York Bridal Fashion Week show in 2022.

“Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!!” her dad wrote in a video recap of the moment posted on social media at the time. “As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face! #ProudDad #GirlDad.”

The two-time Emmy award winner has four children and his twins happen to be the youngest of the bunch. They’re the only kids Strahan had with ex-wife, Jean Muggli, whom he was married to between 1999 and 2006.

SANTA MONICA, CA – JULY 11: Sophia Strahan, Michael Strahan, and Isabella Strahan attend Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Before then, the Good Morning America co-host was married to Wanda Hutchins and their marriage went on from 1992 to 1996. During their union, the pair had two children; a daughter named Tanita, and a son named Michael Jr.

Strahan has always been a proud dad and cherishes his children. “My kids give me strength,” he told PEOPLE in a 2016 interview.

“I love being with the kids. To me it’s all about family, now more than anything,” he added during the interview. He also made it a point to share that his twins are close to their older siblings despite growing up in different homes.

“You worry how the kids will mix and blend, but brothers and sisters are brothers and sisters regardless of different mothers,” he added.

We hope to see more of this beauty in campaign ads and more heartfelt messages from papa Strahan!