7 Low-Lift Exercises To Get Legs Like Halle Berry

2024 is here, which means it’s time to start taking your health seriously by curating fitness routines that will inspire you to take your health to the next level. For additional encouragement, why not reference Halle Berry this year? The seasoned actress is one of the fittest celebrities in Hollywood and often looks like a 25-year-old even though she’s well into her 50s and will be venturing into her 60s soon (we can’t tell!). The secret behind her banging physique? Her defined legs. She recently took to Instagram to debut them again for the new year, inspiring everyone to join the gym immediately.

But how does she get her legs to look like that? Her longtime trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, and with Berry’s rē*spin, a health and wellness platform that includes a line of affordable fitness products, which was initially launched during the pandemic in 2020. The goal of her platform was to show her fans and supporters that you don’t need a gym membership to be healthy and fit. In 2022, Berry and her trainer, Thomas, recently announced a partnership with rē*spin and the FitOn app, a free digital fitness platform with workouts by celebrity trainers. On the FitOn app, Berry and a team of celebrity trainers offer a series of low-lift workouts for your entire body and specific areas that can be difficult to tone, like your legs. Check out several easy routines you can do to achieve legs, just like Ms. Berry.

Berry’s favorite go-to leg toning workout on the FitOn app is the rē*spin Plyo Agility. Repeat each exercise for ten reps, then perform the entire workout for 3 to 5 rounds.

Starters.

Start on one end of your mat. Keep the chest forward and engage the arms. Peel off to one side of your mat, landing on one leg in a skater motion, followed by the other floating behind. At the same time, bring the opposite arm across the body. Repeat on the other side.

Drop squats with a booty band.

Set-up: The band should go mid-quad above the knee to tense the legs. Squat and alternate touching one hand/fingertip to the ground. Once you feel the ground with your hand, switch and turn to face the other side of your mat, put the other hand down, and repeat. (The hand not reaching towards the ground can float behind you.)

V-sprints into a back shuffle.

Set-up: Set two yoga blocks in front of your mat (if available) — blocks can either be mat length apart or almost mat length apart. Give yourself enough space to visualize a big letter V between you and the two blocks. Start in a sprinter position. Spring to one block and tap with your finger, then shuffle back to your starting point and touch the ground. Repeat the same on the opposite side and continue.

Broad jump.

Starting on one end of the mat, vertical jump forward to the opposite end, land softly. Then, shuffle a few steps back to the other end of your mat. Repeat.

Figure eights.

Set-up: You can use cones or anything as a marker, including yoga blocks. Set them less than the mat length apart. With your chest forward, make a figure eight, looping around the blocks. Repeat.

For additional helpful butt and leg combinations, try out celebrity trainer Jeanette Jenkins’ leg workouts from the FitOn app’s TikTok account.

Balancing Stick and Leg lift to leg extension. Repeater Knee and Heel touch Step Touch and Abduction

Living Room Legs! No equipment is necessary. 5-25 reps, 1-3 sets!