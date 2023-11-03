On My Mama, She Looks Good: Check Out Victoria Monet’s Fitness Routine

Victoria Monet/Instagram

Of The ESSENCE cover star, Victoria Monét, knows how to turn a look and remain in the spotlight. Although she’s now known and celebrated for her breakout hit, “On My Mama,” the singer-songwriter has been in the music industry for a while. However, with her consistent dedication, perseverance, and grit, she’s now having her moment, as she should. Part of what keeps Monét effervescent stage persona present is her banging body.

Whether she’s performing at one of her sold-out concerts or hitting the stage for a television appearance, it’s apparent that she prioritizes fitness, health, and wellness. But how does she do it?

In a 2019 MTV interview, she mentioned her love of fitness and how it’s formed into a lifestyle beyond vanity purposes, “It’s really become quite a lifestyle. I think that it’s largely in part because I have to be in front of the camera a lot and try on a bunch of clothes that are usually runway-size. They’re very small so that it can play with your confidence emotionally. But just making sure that I’m doing my best and transferring my gym work to a healthy eating lifestyle kind of certifies me for a longer and healthier life in general,” she said to the outlet.

Also, it doesn’t hurt that her life partner and father of her daughter, John Gaines, is a certified trainer and works out with her religiously. From the looks of his TikTok, they are both in the gym exercising, working with weights, and doing circuits – which is probably why her abs are so tight! Well, we were inspired by her sleek physique and wanted to share some of her workout secrets with you all. Check out some of our favorite TikTok videos that highlight her rigorous workouts for you to try at home.

An Intense Ab Workout:

A Cardio Combination Workout:

A Hiit Workout:

A Glute Growing Workout:

@gainsbygaines A few tips to help you grow your glutes. Let me know if this helped you out in the comments. Shoutout to @Victoria Monét for putting in the work!!! victoriamonet gluteworkout dropset hipthrust gainsbygaines ♬ Party Girls (feat. Buju Banton) – Victoria Monét

A Weight-Lifting Workout: