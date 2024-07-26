DreamDoll Wants Her Natural Body Back And Says 'BBLs Are Out Of Fashion'

Getty

Rapper DreamDoll is missing her natural body, and she shared her thoughts during a recent chat on The Zeze Millz Show.

“I went and got surgery, and I want to transition back to my natural body,” she explained during the conversation. DreamDoll also stated that she thinks the BBL look is “out of fashion.”

When Millz asked how DreamDoll would transition back to her natural body, the Bronx native said that she’s already begun the process by getting a butt reduction, which she described as “lipo, just on your butt.”

The rapper has always been transparent about the work she’s gotten done on her body–in 2021, she showed fans her hip removal and butt reduction results. She also mentioned that it was her fourth time doing it.

“I feel like natural bodies and more slim, slim thick, I feel like that’s what’s in right now,” she explained. When asked about what her natural body frame was pre-surgery, the rapper confirmed that she was naturally slim.

“Yes, no ass at all,” she said. “I wish I could have my A-cups back so bad…I miss little boobs.” she also added that the bigger boobs she has now come with back pain.

“Nothing fits. Like, all my stuff has to be custom-tailored; it’s a lot of maintenance, and I’m tired! I’m sick and tired, and I’m tired of seeing it.”

A few months back, we also reported rapper Latto sharing similar regrets about getting work done on her body and attributing the decision to peer pressure.

Millz asked the ‘Splish Splash’ artist about her potential influence over other young women regarding surgery. She expressed that she’s honest with people who ask about her experiences and also expressed regret over her choices.

“If I woulda knew what I knew now, I would’ve never done it.”