Celebrity Beauty Looks Of The Week: May 3 – May 9
Instagram/@badgirlriri
By Shalwah Evans ·

After the gorgeous weather of this past weekend it started to feel like quarantine would simply end because the sun said so. It didn’t quite happen that way but the warm weather brought out the good vibes, and it made ladies and gentlemen want to get out their brushes, edge tamers, contour kits and array of lipsticks.

And our favorite celebrities were no different. They didn’t hesitate to serve lewks in their living rooms, backyards, and that little corner of the bedroom that seems to catch the best light in the afternoon.

It’s a joy to watch. Check out these industry beauties that set our hearts ablaze, and kept our fingers double-tapping this week.

01
Keke Palmer
Keke's fiery red lips and hair are about to send 'Rona packing for good. She does not want this smoke!
Instagram/@keke
02
Kenya Moore
Kenya's Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion look was nothing short of angelic.
Instagram/@thekenyamoore
03
Dream Doll
Even when she takes a day off from her makeup Dream Doll is still smashing it with her perfect skin.
Instagram/@dreamdoll
04
Teyonah Parris
Forever our beauty crush, Teyonah has that Black Girl Magic glow that shines from the inside out.
Instagram/@teyonahparris
05
KiKi Layne
Even in black and white KiKi's beauty shines through. And, oh yeah, yes faux locs!
Instagram/@kikilayne
06
Akbar V
Akbar V might seem like trouble on TV because she's a baddie in every way. We want to get into that devilishly beautiful smile.
Instagram/@akbar__v
07
Ta'Rhonda Jones
Ta'Rhonda is making us want to play with our blue pencils and just get creative.
Instagram/@tarhondajay
08
Taraji P. Henson
After quarantine we're about to start reaching out to Taraji for help with our hair.
Instagram/@tarajiphenson
09
Pretty Vee
Pretty Vee got glammed up to thank her fans for supporting her new single. We want to thank her for that pretty pink shadow and lip.
Instagram/@yesimprettyvee
10
Bia
Bia is killing these quarantine shoots with hair, makeup, and nails that are mimick-worthy.
Instagram/@bia
11
Kandi Burruss
If this is Kandi's new beauty thing, we're here for it four times over.
Instagram/@kandi
12
Shalita Grant
If they were giving out Tonys for best lips on the 'gram, Shalita took it, hands down.
Instagram/@shalitagrant
13
Dreezy
Dreezy does hair: brows, edges, lashes. They're all perfect!
Instagram/@dreezy
14
Jonica "Jo Jo" T. Gibbs
Jonica never fails to catch that light and give us some good skin envy.
Instagram/@jonicatgibbs
15
Maggie Carrie
Maggie's bangs and curls are a hair lover's absolute dream.
Instagram/@maggiecarrie
16
Bresha Webb
Bresha's birthday glam put everyone on notice that it's Taurus season to the fullest.
Instagram/@breshawebb
17
Jill Scott
Jill got that gloss, those lashes, and those eyebrows together for the most glamorous looking quarantine purge we've ever seen.
Instagram/@missjillscott
18
Tiwa Savage
Even with part of her face covered we can see how gorgeous Tiwa looked with that red lip this week.
Instagram/@tiwasavage
19
Melanie Fiona
Melanie's white liner matches her sleek white baby hairs and they both look adorable.
Instagram/@melaniefiona
20
Kerry Washington
Kerry's skin has that extra hydrated, kissed by the sun, collagen-rich, get-into-this-glow kind of look.
Instagram/@kerrywashington
21
Rihanna
Our favorite bad gal dropped a red lip-box braids gem on us to celebrate her new shades.
Instagram/@badgalriri
TOPICS: