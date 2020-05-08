After the gorgeous weather of this past weekend it started to feel like quarantine would simply end because the sun said so. It didn’t quite happen that way but the warm weather brought out the good vibes, and it made ladies and gentlemen want to get out their brushes, edge tamers, contour kits and array of lipsticks.
And our favorite celebrities were no different. They didn’t hesitate to serve lewks in their living rooms, backyards, and that little corner of the bedroom that seems to catch the best light in the afternoon.
It’s a joy to watch. Check out these industry beauties that set our hearts ablaze, and kept our fingers double-tapping this week.
01
Keke Palmer
Keke's fiery red lips and hair are about to send 'Rona packing for good. She does not want this smoke!
02
Kenya Moore
Kenya's Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion look was nothing short of angelic.
03
Dream Doll
Even when she takes a day off from her makeup Dream Doll is still smashing it with her perfect skin.
04
Teyonah Parris
Forever our beauty crush, Teyonah has that Black Girl Magic glow that shines from the inside out.
05
KiKi Layne
Even in black and white KiKi's beauty shines through. And, oh yeah, yes faux locs!
06
Akbar V
Akbar V might seem like trouble on TV because she's a baddie in every way. We want to get into that devilishly beautiful smile.
07
Ta'Rhonda Jones
Ta'Rhonda is making us want to play with our blue pencils and just get creative.
08
Taraji P. Henson
After quarantine we're about to start reaching out to Taraji for help with our hair.
09
Pretty Vee
Pretty Vee got glammed up to thank her fans for supporting her new single. We want to thank her for that pretty pink shadow and lip.
10
Bia
Bia is killing these quarantine shoots with hair, makeup, and nails that are mimick-worthy.
11
Kandi Burruss
If this is Kandi's new beauty thing, we're here for it four times over.
12
Shalita Grant
If they were giving out Tonys for best lips on the 'gram, Shalita took it, hands down.
13
Dreezy
Dreezy does hair: brows, edges, lashes. They're all perfect!
14
Jonica "Jo Jo" T. Gibbs
Jonica never fails to catch that light and give us some good skin envy.
15
Maggie Carrie
Maggie's bangs and curls are a hair lover's absolute dream.
16
Bresha Webb
Bresha's birthday glam put everyone on notice that it's Taurus season to the fullest.
17
Jill Scott
Jill got that gloss, those lashes, and those eyebrows together for the most glamorous looking quarantine purge we've ever seen.
18
Tiwa Savage
Even with part of her face covered we can see how gorgeous Tiwa looked with that red lip this week.
19
Melanie Fiona
Melanie's white liner matches her sleek white baby hairs and they both look adorable.
20
Kerry Washington
Kerry's skin has that extra hydrated, kissed by the sun, collagen-rich, get-into-this-glow kind of look.
21
Rihanna
Our favorite bad gal dropped a red lip-box braids gem on us to celebrate her new shades.