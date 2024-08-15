Deion Sanders' Daughter Says "It’s A Miracle" Her Baby Survived Despite Having Fibroids

Deiondra Sanders, Instagram

Deiondra Sanders and her fiancé, singer Jacquees, are now first-time parents. In a recent post on X, Sanders shared how shocked doctors were that she could carry a child with the state of her fibroids. The 32-year-old has been open about her struggle with fibroids and fertility over the past year.

“Doctors said its a miracle Baby Que found a safe space in my uterus to latch on too and get nutrients. They said my fibroids are are like cobble stone within my uterus. The baby is destined by God,” she wrote in a tweet.

“Thank you Jesus for my blessing,” the tweet concluded followed by two heart emoji’s.

After her first child’s arrival, Deiondra shared details of her pregnancy challenges and journey with fans, expressing gratitude that she got to the other side of the finish line.

“WE MADE IT YALL🥹 Through every challenge—the fibroids, the threatened miscarriages, the shortened cervix, the cerclage, the myomectomies, the wisdom of age (keep it cute lol), placenta accreta and taking my entire uterus, the bed rest, and the prayers to reach 28 weeks—by the grace of God, WE MADE IT,”‘ she wrote in the caption under a series of image of herself, baby Ques and Jacquees in the hospital via Instagram.

She continued, “This journey has been long, but seeing your face, my sweet baby boy, made every moment worthwhile. I am overjoyed to be your mom and cannot wait to share a lifetime of love and adventures with you. I love you so much Baby Que💙 I Love you so much Que💕.”

Deiondra also shared that her son was delivered by the same doctor who delivered her.

Baby Que was born on August 9, 2024, which happens to be his grandfather, Deion Sanders‘ birthday. The Football Hall of Famer shared the excitement about his first grandchild being born on his birthday.

“That’s how good God is, like God would choose me on my birthday, for my daughter, for my kids to have their first child, the first time I’m a grandfather, on my birthday,” said the coach. “Do you understand how beautiful that is? How much of a blessing that is?”

Congratulations to the happy family, and welcome to the world, baby Que!