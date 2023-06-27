Deion Sanders Strikes Brand Deal With KFC To Showcase Family Values

Deion Sanders just inked a primetime deal with a major brand.

According to a recent announcement, Kentucky Fried Chicken® is partnering with Sanders to raise awareness around the brands new food offerings and to highlight the importance of family.

“KFC has been a lunch and dinnertime go-to for the Sanders family since I was a kid, and my kids loved this tradition as well,” said Sanders. “Game days, family and a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken have always brought us memorable moments, so this partnership is a real family affair. It’s Prime Time, baby!”

The new ambassadorship is the latest in a long line of endorsements that have included Nike, Pizza Hut, GMC, Van Heusen and American Express.

To rollout the partnership, Sanders and his five children – Deiondra, Deion Jr., Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi – appear in content package where, together, they enjoy KFC classics as a family.

“KFC is all about serving the joy of our finger lickin’ good food to all families. The Sanders family embodies that spirit of family connection, and all genuinely love Kentucky Fried Chicken, so this partnership is a touchdown,” said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. in a statement. “As Coach Prime says, Kentucky Fried Chicken looks good, tastes good.”

Following his career in the NFL, Sanders retired in 2006 and went to become a highly sought after college football coach where he served as the head coach of the Jackson State University from 2020 to 2022. He is now set to earn around $5.5 million each year as the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes according to Sport Keeda.