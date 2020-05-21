With the world at a standstill due to COVID-19, it can be tempting to want to lounge around the house and skip that daily 30 minutes of physical activity in (let’s face it, we’ve all been guilty of it a time or two.) If you’re in need of a little motivation to get off the couch and get moving, look no further than these celebrities who are staying in shape right from their home.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade partnered with FitOn app for a workout tutorial that will have you sweating (and laughing) the whole way through. Halle Berry is putting in work by skipping rope. No matter the method, you’ll be inspired by these famous faces making the most of all this idle time by working up a sweat.
Scroll through the gallery to see how some of your favorite celebs are staying fit while social distancing.
TOPICS: Health and Wellness Fitness health and wellness workouts
01
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade
The Wades partnered with the FitOn
app to bring you simple yet effective workouts you can do from home. Gabby kept us laughing even when the workout got tough. We feel your pain, girl!
02
Halle Berry
Fitness Fridays are still in session for the actress, who often jumps rope
to burn those calories.
03
Willow Smith
The master yogi in training shows us how it's done.
05
Mo'Nique
Nothing will stop our queen of comedy and her friend from getting their daily cardio
in.
06
LeBron James
The MVP baller is staying in tip-top shape with resistance training and calisthenics.
07
Kevin Hart And Eniko Hart
The Harts tag each other as Eniko heads in for a workout at their home gym. No pain, no gain!
08
Cynthia Bailey And Mike Hill
In this laugh-out-loud moment, the Real Housewives of Atlanta
star agrees to workout with her fiancé
, but wasn't ready for it to get so real. Can't knock a girl for trying!
09
Angela Simmons
The reality star went the aerial route for her workout routine. We see you, sis!
10
Toya Wright
The reality star and author hasn't skipped a beat with her fitness goals, which she's achieving through running, weight lifting and biking.
11
Christina Milian
The singer and actress is working on her postpregnancy fitness goals by dancing her heart out for cardio while wearing an ab slimmer.