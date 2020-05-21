With the world at a standstill due to COVID-19, it can be tempting to want to lounge around the house and skip that daily 30 minutes of physical activity in (let’s face it, we’ve all been guilty of it a time or two.) If you’re in need of a little motivation to get off the couch and get moving, look no further than these celebrities who are staying in shape right from their home.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade partnered with FitOn app for a workout tutorial that will have you sweating (and laughing) the whole way through. Halle Berry is putting in work by skipping rope. No matter the method, you’ll be inspired by these famous faces making the most of all this idle time by working up a sweat.

