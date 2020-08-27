21 Bald Black Women That Make Us Want To Shave Our Heads
Stock Images/Getty
By Shalwah Evans ·

When Tiffany Haddish shaved her own head on Instagram Live, some fans and followers expressed concern for her mental health. But sis emerged looking like a melanin goddess after she got the cut leveled out by a professional. Unlike the haters, she knew that Black women can wear any hair, or no hair at all, and still serve gag-worthy lewks.

As National Hair Loss Awareness Month comes to a close, it’s important to acknowledge that some women experience hair loss that results in cutting their hair closely down the scalp, or even shaving it off completely. While experiencing hair loss can be traumatic — especially if that hair loss is the result of a broader health concern — being bald isn’t negative.

And these 21 Black women are joining the crew that we call bald baddies – ladies proudly rocking bald heads and super low cuts and looking phenomenal. Their confidence is infectious and their beauty is undeniable.

01
Bald Baddies
Instagram/@melachild
Check Her Out
02
Bald Baddies
Instagram/@jewsie
Check Her Out
03
Bald Baddies
Instagram/@iyannathemodel/@hon3y_brown
Check Her Out
04
Bald Baddies
Instagram/@ohwawa_
Check Her Out
05
Bald Baddies
Instagram/@marysekye
Check Her Out
06
Bald Baddies
Instagram/@aririhz
Check Her Out
07
Bald Baddies
Instagram/@beautiful_verse
Check Her Out
08
Bald Baddies
Instagram/@oaklantathebohemian
Check Her Out
09
Bald Baddies
Instagram/@the_odditty
Check Her Out
10
Bald Baddies
Instagram/@crownedstephanie
Check Her Out
11
Bald Baddies
Instagram/@hamilton_gabri
Check Her Out
12
Bald Baddies
Instagram/@_heymani
Check Her Out
13
Bald Baddies
Instagram/@joyfulxbeauty
Check Her Out
14
Bald Baddies
Instagram/@its.jane.jj
Check Her Out
15
Bald Baddies
Instagram/@sweetlikeoyin
Check Her Out
16
Bald Baddies
Instagram/@chidi.mma
Check Her Out
17
Bald Baddies
Instagram/@susanschg
Check Her Out
18
Bald Baddies
Instagram/@thekarenmonique
Check Her Out
19
Bald Baddies
Instagram/@niarasterling
Check Her Out
20
Bald Baddies
Instagram/@nellaroz
Check Her Out
21
Bald Baddies
Instagram/@doctor.imani
Check Her Out
TOPICS: