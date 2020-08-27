Stock Images/Getty

When Tiffany Haddish shaved her own head on Instagram Live, some fans and followers expressed concern for her mental health. But sis emerged looking like a melanin goddess after she got the cut leveled out by a professional. Unlike the haters, she knew that Black women can wear any hair, or no hair at all, and still serve gag-worthy lewks.

As National Hair Loss Awareness Month comes to a close, it’s important to acknowledge that some women experience hair loss that results in cutting their hair closely down the scalp, or even shaving it off completely. While experiencing hair loss can be traumatic — especially if that hair loss is the result of a broader health concern — being bald isn’t negative.

And these 21 Black women are joining the crew that we call bald baddies – ladies proudly rocking bald heads and super low cuts and looking phenomenal. Their confidence is infectious and their beauty is undeniable.