LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Typically when celebrities make the big chop we find out via cute social media after photos with captions expressing their feelings for their new hair or even the reason behind the cut.

Tiffany Haddish decided to give us a front row seat to her big chop when she took to Instagram Live with a scissors and a Cheshire Cat-like grin, and proceeded to cut her faux locs all the way down to the roots.

“Yes, Jason Lee I’m cutting it off,” she said in the live stream, addressing the editor-in-chief and CEO of Hollywood Unlocked. “People really think I just be running my mouth. When I say things, I mean things. Who want to buy a loc?”

Haddish laughed through the entire process, even roasting herself about the self inflicted short cut.

“I should’ve been did this,” she said at one point. She also got excited about the potential to wear a cool relaxer-free finger wave.

Fans didn’t know whether to be excited or worried. But we’re all about Black women doing whatever makes them feel good when it comes to their beauty. As we just celebrated Crown Day on Friday, we salute any gesture that says wear your crown in whatever manner that makes you proud.

And while doing the big chop in front of an audience of more than 4,000 people might not be the move for most women, we expect nothing less from Haddish. We’re looking forward to her finger wave and all the other styles she gets to explore with this new do.

UPDATE: Haddish later posted the entire video of her cut process on her Instagram account. She also posted a video addressing all the commenters saying that she was having a mental break when she initially did the cut.

“Nothing is wrong with my brain you guys, I’m not suffering from no emotional sh–, nothing. Anybody that knows me, knows me, knows that I’ve been talking about this for a long time,” the actress and comedian said.