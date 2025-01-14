HomeEntertainment

13 TV Shows You Need To Watch In 2025

From the MCU’s Ironheart to Shonda Rhimes’ The Residence, this year’s programming is redefining storytelling on the small screen.
Although the year just began a few weeks ago, it promises to be a landmark year for television, with a lineup of shows that span genres, themes, and narratives, each offering something unique for audiences. As networks and streaming platforms compete for attention, they’re delivering high-quality programming featuring celebrated creators and stellar casts.

2025 sees the return of fan favorites like Harlem and Bel-Air, both gearing up for their final seasons and promising emotional conclusions to their celebrated runs. Meanwhile, new series like Paradise, a high-stakes political drama starring Sterling K. Brown, and Clean Slate, a heartfelt comedy produced by Norman Lear, highlight the fresh perspectives and powerful storytelling on offer. Audiences can also look forward to genre-defying narratives, such as A Thousand Blows, a gritty period drama set in the dangerous world of 19th-century boxing, and Marvel’s Ironheart, which brings cutting-edge action and innovation to the superhero genre.

What unites these shows is their ability to engage viewers emotionally, intellectually, and socially. With that being said, this year’s slate continues to push the boundaries of television, reflecting the world in ways that resonate deeply. So, whether you’re drawn to laugh-out-loud moments, edge-of-your-seat thrillers, or inspiring tales of resilience, 2025 is poised to serve some must-watch TV for you and yours.