13 TV Shows You Need To Watch In 2025

Although the year just began a few weeks ago, it promises to be a landmark year for television, with a lineup of shows that span genres, themes, and narratives, each offering something unique for audiences. As networks and streaming platforms compete for attention, they’re delivering high-quality programming featuring celebrated creators and stellar casts.

2025 sees the return of fan favorites like Harlem and Bel-Air, both gearing up for their final seasons and promising emotional conclusions to their celebrated runs. Meanwhile, new series like Paradise, a high-stakes political drama starring Sterling K. Brown, and Clean Slate, a heartfelt comedy produced by Norman Lear, highlight the fresh perspectives and powerful storytelling on offer. Audiences can also look forward to genre-defying narratives, such as A Thousand Blows, a gritty period drama set in the dangerous world of 19th-century boxing, and Marvel’s Ironheart, which brings cutting-edge action and innovation to the superhero genre.

What unites these shows is their ability to engage viewers emotionally, intellectually, and socially. With that being said, this year’s slate continues to push the boundaries of television, reflecting the world in ways that resonate deeply. So, whether you’re drawn to laugh-out-loud moments, edge-of-your-seat thrillers, or inspiring tales of resilience, 2025 is poised to serve some must-watch TV for you and yours.

Harlem Season 3 (Prime Video, January 23) In the final season of this beloved comedy, Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, and Jerrie Johnson return to tackle new challenges as their characters evolve into new phases of life. Created by Tracy Oliver, the show continues to celebrate friendship and Black womanhood with humor, heart, and a few surprises for fans.

Watson (CBS, January 26) Morris Chestnut stars as Dr. John Watson in this reimagining of Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic character. Following the death of Sherlock Holmes, Watson leads a medical clinic tackling rare disorders while confronting lingering shadows from his past. The series also features a strong supporting cast, including Tati Gabrielle and Alan Ritchson, and brings an innovative mix of detective drama and medical intrigue.

Paradise (Disney+, January 28) This political drama from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman stars Sterling K. Brown as Agent Xavier Collins, a Secret Service operative entangled in a conspiracy following the death of President Cal Bradford, played by James Marsden. Julianne Nicholson also stars as a key figure in the unfolding mystery. Set against the backdrop of the White House, the series blends high-stakes intrigue with sharp character-driven storytelling.

Clean Slate (Prime Video, February 6) Laverne Cox stars as Desiree, a proud trans woman returning to Alabama to reconnect with her estranged father, played by George Wallace. Produced by Norman Lear, this heartfelt comedy blends generational conflict with themes of acceptance and identity, creating a poignant yet humorous exploration of family dynamics. Desiree (Laverne Cox) in CLEAN SLATE Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

A Thousand Blows (Hulu, February 21) Set in 1880s London, this period drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight follows Jamaican friends, portrayed by Malachi Kirby and Francis Lovehall, as they navigate the dangerous world of illegal boxing. Erin Doherty co-stars as Mary Carr, the formidable leader of the all-female gang, the Forty Elephants, bringing grit and tension to the series.





With Love, Meghan (Netflix, March 4) Meghan Markle returns to the spotlight with this lifestyle series, offering tips on cooking, gardening, and home design. Featuring guests like Mindy Kaling, Roy Choi, and Alice Waters, the series blends charm with practical advice while giving viewers a personal glimpse into Markle’s world.

Dope Thief (Apple TV+, March 14) Based on Dennis Tafoya’s 2009 novel, this crime drama stars Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura as friends in Philadelphia who pose as DEA agents to rob a house, only to discover they’ve targeted a massive narcotics operation. The series, created by Top Gun: Maverick screenwriter Peter Craig, combines taut action with a poignant exploration of loyalty and survival.

The Residence (Netflix, March 20) Created by Shonda Rhimes, this murder mystery set in the White House stars Uzo Aduba as Detective Cordelia Cupp, who leads an upstairs-downstairs investigation into a shocking crime. The ensemble cast includes Randall Park, Giancarlo Esposito, and Susan Kelechi Watson, promising a suspenseful and character-driven whodunnit. The Residence will be on Netflix.~|~|iIwHuBoSUu

Government Cheese (Apple TV+, April 16) David Oyelowo leads this surrealist late-1960s family comedy as a man recently released from prison, navigating reconnections with his family and spirituality. Created by Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr, the series features a stellar ensemble cast, including Teyonah Parris and Deon Cole, blending humor with heartfelt moments and rich cultural commentary.

Ironheart (Disney+, June 24) Dominique Thorne reprises her role as Riri Williams, a young genius crafting a suit to rival Iron Man’s, in this Marvel series set in Chicago. Anthony Ramos co-stars as Parker Robbins, aka The Hood, creating a compelling antagonist. The show dives into themes of innovation and resilience while expanding the MCU’s ever-growing narrative.

Eyes of Wakanda (Disney+, August 6) This animated Marvel series follows the Hatut Zeraze, elite Wakandan warriors tasked with recovering stolen vibranium artifacts across the globe. Rooted in the MCU’s canon, the series combines high-stakes missions with rich cultural storytelling, while teasing the appearance of Iron Fist in an unexpected crossover.

Forever (Netflix, 2025) Mara Brock Akil brings Judy Blume’s 1975 novel into a modern context, with Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. starring as two teens falling in love in 2018 Los Angeles. Regina King directs and executive produces the pilot, infusing this coming-of-age story with contemporary insights while preserving its timeless themes of love and self-discovery.