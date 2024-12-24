Matthew Casby

Travis Scott knows how to throw a party—and this time, he’s brought his signature flair to give back to his hometown in a meaningful way. This past Saturday, Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation transformed Texas Southern University into a holiday spectacle for its fifth annual Winter Wonderland holiday drive. The event, held in collaboration with the historically Black college, the Houston Food Bank, and the Webster family HBCU legacy, provided over 1,000 Houston residents with toys, bikes, sneakers, exclusive merch, and holiday meals.

Scott’s connection to HBCUs is personal. His grandfather, Waymon Webster, was an HBCU alumnus and a cornerstone of his family’s legacy, inspiring the name of the foundation’s Waymon Webster Scholarship Program. His mother, Wanda Webster, is also a graduate of Grambling State University, where she studied communications, further cementing the Webster family’s multi-generational HBCU tradition. The family’s pride in HBCUs runs deep, shaping the Cactus Jack Foundation’s mission to uplift Black students and their communities through education and opportunity.

Since its launch, the Waymon Webster Scholarship Program has awarded over $1 million in scholarships to more than 100 graduating seniors, empowering students to achieve their dreams despite financial barriers. This year’s Winter Wonderland marked the first time the scholarship initiative was incorporated into the holiday drive.

Attendees at the event had the opportunity to learn about the scholarship program at dedicated stations, with resources available for “future scholars” to explore how they, too, could join the ranks of HBCU graduates. This integration was bridging the gap – showing the importance of honoring the past while investing in the future.

Over 2,000 toys and bikes were distributed, alongside 1,000 bags of groceries to support families during the holiday season. Lucky attendees walked away with coveted Nike Cactus Jack sneakers and limited-edition collaborations with Fanatics, the Houston Astros, and Space Village. At the center of the festivities, children reveled in a Winter Wonderland pop-up park, complete with a giant bounce house and Santa Claus himself.

The event drew an impressive lineup of supporters, including Scott’s Webster family, TSU Chairman Brandon L. Simmons, and Houston City Controller Chris Hollins, alongside surprise appearances from Don Toliver and Love Island winner Serena Page. Longtime partner Houston Astros spotlighted Scott’s TXRX Lab initiative and educational programs aimed at “future scholars.”

Travis Scott at his 5th Annual Winter Wonderland Matthew Casby

Travis Scott and Daughter, Stormi Webster Matthew Casby

Travis Scott Signing Exclusive Merch Matthew Casby

Don Toliver and the Team At Space Village Matthew Casby

Travis Scott Handing Out Toys Matthew Casby

Travis Scott and Don Toliver Matthew Casby

Winter Wonderland Matthew Casby

Toys at Cactus Jack’s Winter Wonderland Matthew Casby

Inside the Winter Wonderland Matthew Casby

Cactus Jack Foundation Team Matthew Casby

Bikes For Giveaway At The Annual Winter Wonderland Matthew Casby

Waymon Webster HBCU Future Scholar Sign Ups Matthew Casby

DJ Greg The Gemini Matthew Casby

The Cactus Jack Foundation Matthew Casby

The Cactus Jack Foundation Matthew Casby

Santa At The 5th Annual Winter Wonderland Matthew Casby

Parents And Kids Enjoying The Winter Wonderland Matthew Casby

Travis Scott’s Family Matthew Casby

5th Annual Winter Wonderland Matthew Casby