The Cactus Jack Foundation’s Celebrity Softball Game Was A Night Of Fun And Philanthropy

On Thursday, Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation hosted his annual Celebrity Softball Game in Houston. The game brought a handful of A-list celebrities to the city to kick off a weekend of events including this year’s Cactus Jack HBCU Softball Classic and community action week.

The celebrity softball game will kick off the three day softball tournament, which was co-created by the Astros Foundation and Astros Youth Academy. The celebrity game marked the start of a “round-robin collegiate baseball classic tournament,” played by Division I baseball teams from HBCUs.

In the heart of Downtown Houston, celebrities and athletes came to support Scott’s philanthropic efforts, including Amber Rose, Anthony Mackie, Jose Canseco, Metro Boomin, Ne-Yo, and Deandre Hopkins, as well as a handful of Houston’s hometown heroes, including CJ Stroud, Scarface, Trae Tha Truth, and Andre Johnson.

This year the CJF upped the ante by creating the first of its kind Cactus Jack Social Impact Village. Powered by Fanatics, in conjunction with Project H.E.A.L. the initiative created a hub on the main concourse of the park for over 20 Houston-based organizations to showcase both their products and services to the community. The village included community and civic partners including the Houston Housing Authority, METRO, Houston Independent School Districts, Black United Fund of Texas, and 100 Black Men of Houston. The Houston homecoming also included the debut of Art.Us’ group art show, which opened at the Jacques Webster Art Gallery. The artwork displayed featured young artist who are enrolled in Scott’s Cact.Us Design Center.

Moreover, before the first pitch of the evening was thrown, Scott’s sister, Jordan Webster, a project manager for the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund, shared the mission of the scholarship and also highlighted each of the scholarship recipients on the field before the game began. According to the Cactus Jack website, the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund has granted 100 $10,000 scholarships to graduating seniors at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The proceeds from Thursday’s game will go towards the scholarship fund, as well as Project H.E.A.L.

“Waymon Webster was a Dean of the Prairie View A&M graduate school. My grandfather wanted me to take it all the way through college, I feel there is a power in education so to be able to give someone the opportunity to fulfill that dream as my papa thought for me is amazing.”

I must say Houston that was so much funnnnnnnn Thank you to ever body that came out took time out there busy day to come rock out at Minute Maid park. For a good game.

Scott himself along with Adrian Pererson, Canseco, and others, made homeruns for the evening. Houston Texans Quarterback CJ Stroud took home the MVP award. Friday morning, Scott shared a tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter) about the star-studded evening. “I must say Houston that was so much funnnnnnnn. Thank you to everybody that came out took time out there busy day to come rock out at Minute Maid park. For a good game.”