Fireside Chat with Serena Page
Dive into the world of Love Island USA winner Serena Page as she reflects on her unforgettable experiences in the villa and her evolution into a prominent influencer. Serena will share candid insights about navigating fame, building her brand, and the exciting new career paths she's exploring. Discover how she stays authentic while inspiring others, and get a glimpse of what the future holds for this rising star.
Lineup
-
Serena PageSerena Page, Love Island Season 6 Winner
-
Nandi Howard VPVP, Content Essence Ventures