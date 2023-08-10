These 25 Iconic Fashion Moments From Female Rappers Are Unforgettable

Hip-hop’s 50th anniversary calls for a celebration of the female artists who have shaped the colorful genre into the multicultural phenomenon it is today. Rap music and fashion have been in the same orbit over the past five decades. Female rappers are known for their witty bars and distinct cadences, but they also are known for their recognizable style. Take Eve in the ‘90s and early aughts; her short hair, low-cut tops, and fur coats were her signature look. Left-Eye in TLC may have been matching with her group mates, but she always did a little something to make herself stand out, like wearing a condom over her eye (a cheeky nod to sex positivity). The ‘90s rap scene, in particular, gave us unique suiting styles like Queen Latifah’s red ‘fit below and the message that you can confidently wear whatever you want.

The ‘fits these trailblazing women wore confidently influenced newcomers like Doechii, who wore an all-leather ensemble to the VMAs last year. Even Nicki Minaj’s early looks stem from the women who came before her like Lil’ Kim, Foxy Brown and Trina who each had the confidence to rock whatever, wherever. To give women in rap their flowers, we compiled their most iconic fashion moments to date below. Ahead prepare to see looks spanning the past five decades from Gangsta Boo to Flo Milli.

01 Lil’ Kim At The 1999 MTV Video Music Awards Lil’ Kim at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City, New York (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

02 Erykah Badu At The 2000 6th Annual SAG Awards 377134 01: 3/12/00. Beverly Hills, CA. Erykah Badu atteding the 6th Ann. SAG Awards. Photo by Brenda Chase Online USA Inc.

03 Gangsta Boo Portrait In 2001 NEW YORK, NEW YORK–FEBRUARY 10: Rapper Gangsta Boo (aka Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, Lady Boo, Queen of Memphis, The Devil’s Daughter) of the Hip-Hop Group Three 6 Mafia, appears in a portrait taken on February 10, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

04 Remy Ma At “106 And Park’s” New Years Eve Show Taping NEW YORK – DECEMBER 16: Recording artist Remy Ma attends “106 And Park’s” 106 And Party New Years Eve Show Taping at CBS Studios December 16, 2005 in New York City (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)

05 Roxanne Shante Photo Session In 1988 NEW YORK – AUGUST 9: Female rapper Roxanne Shante (Lolita Gooden) poses for a portrait session on August 9 1988 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

06 Salt N’ Pepa At The 1996 38th Annual Grammy Awards LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 28: Hip-Hop group Salt-n-Pepa: Sandra “Pepa” Denton, Cheryl “Salt” James and Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper attend the 38th Annual Grammy Awards on February 28, 1996 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

07 Sandra “Pepa” Denton At The 1999 Source Hip-Hop Music Awards HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 18: Singer Sandra “Pepa” Denton of Salt-n-Pepa attends the 1999 Source Hip-Hop Music Awards on August 18, 1999 at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

08 MC Lyte At The 17th Annual Soul Train Music Awards PASADENA, CA – MARCH 1: Rapper MC Lyte attends the 17th Annual Soul Train Music Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on March 1, 2003 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

09 Queen Latifah At The 1995 22nd Annual American Music Awards Queen Latifah (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

10 Missy Elliot At The 2003 45th Annual Grammy Awards NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 23: Rapper Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott attends the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

11 Charli Baltimore At The 2002 2nd Annual BET Awards Ja Rule and Charli Baltimore during The 2nd Annual BET Awards – Arrivals at The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

12 TLC At The 1996 38th Annual GRAMMY Awards Chilli, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and T-Boz of TLC (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

13 YoYo Live In Concert In 1996 Rapper YoYo (Yolanda Whitaker) performs at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in September 1996. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

14 Trina On The Jenny Jones Show In 2001 Rapper Trina (Katrina Laverne Taylor) poses for photos after her performance on ”The Jenny Jones Show’ in Chicago, Illinois in May 2001. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

15 Da Brat At The 2004 Vibe Awards Rapper Da Brat arrives at the Second Annual 2004 VIBE Awards at the Santa Monica Airport Barker Hanger. (Photo by Chris Farina/Corbis via Getty Images)

16 Foxy Brown At The Olympus Fashion Week In 2004 Foxy Brown during Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2004 – Fusha – Front Row and Backstage at Studio Noir at Bryant Park in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage)

17 Doechii At The 2022 MTV Music Video Awards Doechii arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 28, 2022. (Photo by Andres KUDACKI / AFP) (Photo by ANDRES KUDACKI/AFP via Getty Images)

18 Megan Thee Stallion At The 2022 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

19 Doja Cat At The Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 Show PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 23: Doja Cat attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

20 Nicki Minaj At The 2010 American Music Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 21: Musician Nicki Minaj arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 21, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

21 Azealia Banks In Concert At O2 Shepherds In 2012 Azealia Banks In Concert At O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London, Britain – 12 Oct 2012, Azealia Banks (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

22 Cardi B At The 2019 Met Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Cardi B attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

23 Flo Milli At The 2022 American Music Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Flo Milli attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

24 Maiya The Don At The Big Boss Vette “Resilience” Release Party In 2023 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 27: Maiya Early aka Maiya The Don attends the Release Party for Big Boss Vette’s “Resilience” at Republic Studios on July 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)