Home

These 25 Iconic Fashion Moments From Female Rappers Are Unforgettable

In celebration of 50 years of hip hop, we had to give flowers to the female MCs who have shaped our perspective on fashion.
These Are The Top 25 Iconic Fashion Moments From Female MCs 
By Kerane Marcellus ·

Hip-hop’s 50th anniversary calls for a celebration of the female artists who have shaped the colorful genre into the multicultural phenomenon it is today. Rap music and fashion have been in the same orbit over the past five decades. Female rappers are known for their witty bars and distinct cadences, but they also are known for their recognizable style. Take Eve in the ‘90s and early aughts; her short hair, low-cut tops, and fur coats were her signature look. Left-Eye in TLC may have been matching with her group mates, but she always did a little something to make herself stand out, like wearing a condom over her eye (a cheeky nod to sex positivity). The ‘90s rap scene, in particular, gave us unique suiting styles like Queen Latifah’s red ‘fit below and the message that you can confidently wear whatever you want. 

The ‘fits these trailblazing women wore confidently influenced newcomers like Doechii, who wore an all-leather ensemble to the VMAs last year. Even Nicki Minaj’s early looks stem from the women who came before her like Lil’ Kim, Foxy Brown and Trina who each had the confidence to rock whatever, wherever. To give women in rap their flowers, we compiled their most iconic fashion moments to date below. Ahead prepare to see looks spanning the past five decades from Gangsta Boo to Flo Milli.

TOPICS: 