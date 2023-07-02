EFOC: Eve Reveals What’s In Store For Ladies Night At Essence Fest

Eve’s hip-hop legacy remains one of the blueprints in modern-day music. From the chic shortcut to the iconic tiger claws tatted above her chest, she continues to prove her influence is worldwide.

We all know her as the first lady of the collective Ruff Ryders, but her image lives beyond a group. She became a pioneer for many women in the game through her slick tone and Philly flavor.

“I never take for granted what hip-hop has given me; I would not have the life that I have without my love of hip-hop and what it has done for me,” Eve said.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 04: Eve performs during the 2023 The Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)

Hip-hop serves as Eve’s passport to the world, as she’s been able to travel to various countries solely based on her music and impact on the culture.

Still, the impact doesn’t stop with her songs, for tonight at Essence Festival; Eve will join the stage with notable femcees to show how the ladies of hip-hop get down.

With performances from Eve, Mia X, Remy Ma and Salt-N-Pepa, the raptress reflected on what women in hip-hop mean to the culture.

“I love the landscape of what’s happening right now,” Eve told ESSENCE. “The fact that I’ll be sharing the stage with women who have been there already, but also, Megan Thee Stallion, I think it’s just great.”

For the Philadelphia native, she’s ready for fans to bathe in the amazingness the ladies have in store for the final night of Essence Fest.

“Spinderella is gonna be DJing, and that’s my childhood,” she said. “To share is going to be such a great, beautiful moment.”

As far as what’s next for Eve she’s not taking her foot off the gas the rest of 2023. The new mother is ready to get back to her passion and gearing up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her debut album Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady goes to show that her gift continues to grow at a timeless pace.