7 Times Doechii Showed She’s One To Watch On The Red Carpet

Doechii, the Tampa-based rapper, has been making a name for herself as her career skyrockets into the mainstream. Her flow and style are versatile, and she’s taking the red carpet as an opportunity to show that she’s really that girl all around. She has a specific aesthetic that can’t be boxed in—an alternative Black girl. This type of “goth but not totally opposed to color” type of style is what’s making us keep an eye out for all the looks she’s been pulling. The 2022 VMAs are really what put her on the radar for new rap it-girl; she wore a leather ensemble with cutouts on the torso and an extra mini skirt. To finish off the look, she wore clack grills to show us she does not play. Visually, she’s in tune with how she wants to be perceived, and we are not mad.

She got her start in 2020 after her song “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” went viral and has since fast-tracked to superstardom. We went through the Rolodex of all the looks she’s been putting on. The Swamp Princess is definitely becoming a red-carpet princess too.