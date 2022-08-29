The Top 6 Beauty Looks From The 2022 MTV VMAs

The 2022 MTV VMA’s was a night to remember. It was an absolute blast to watch the fantastic stage performances and celebrate the wins of our favorite award recipients.
The beautiful looks that appeared on the black carpet, however, have us talking endlessly. There were many face cards with features that would never decline, such as full, natural lips and lashes that fluttered.
While many people graced us with beautiful makeup applications, these are just a few of our favorite beauty moments that have us searching for their products and trying to recreate these looks.
Ahead, see some of our favorite beauty trends from the 2022 MTV VMAs.
01
Lizzo’s Midnight Blue Lip
The “About Damn Time” singer appeared on the black carpet with a midnight blue lip done by makeup artist Alex Mayo, who is known for always going for a high impact beauty moment and never missing a beat. Mayo claims that he applied Super Blue Eye Colour Magic Liner Duo and Bedroom Black Rock ‘N’ Kohl by Charlotte Tilbury. The gold lip ring, which we like, was added to finish the outfit.
02
Chlöe Bailey’s Natural Beat
With the help of makeup artist David Velasquez, our girl Chlöe was able to serve up a clear and flawless complexion that was as soft as a baby’s skin despite already having excellent skin. We adore how her skin’s supple texture enabled her beautiful features, particularly her eyes, to stand out.
03
Latto’s Flirty Lashes
Latto is renowned for her outstanding monochrome style, and while she looked stunning in her all-green ensemble, we couldn’t help but notice her flirtatious and fun lashes. The “Big Energy” rapper added some teardrop lashes at the bottom and some eagle wing lashes on top. We’re taking notes!
04
Kamie Crawford’s Shiny Brown Lip
The Catfish star turned heads in her Hanifa dress, and we really admired the natural makeup look that makeup artist Kasey created for her. Her Barbicore aesthetic was perfectly complemented by the brown lip. This is unquestionably the hue for the fall season.
05
Miss Peppermint’s Barbiecore Eye Makeup
Speaking of Barbiecore, Drag Race Alum, Miss Peppermint, showcased her beauty skills with stunning pink, purple, and white eye combination that complemented her lilac and pink cotton candy hair. A try-worthy style indeed!
06
Nicki Minaj Pink Hair, Don’t Care
Nicki Minaj, who won the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard 2022 award, not only dazzled us with her performance but also left us in awe of her amazing pink Barbie appearance. Her lovely pink crimped hair in a top ponytail was what we admired most. Her entire Barbiecore look was well complemented by the sweet pink bow!