The Top 6 Beauty Looks From The 2022 MTV VMAs

The 2022 MTV VMA’s was a night to remember. It was an absolute blast to watch the fantastic stage performances and celebrate the wins of our favorite award recipients.

The beautiful looks that appeared on the black carpet, however, have us talking endlessly. There were many face cards with features that would never decline, such as full, natural lips and lashes that fluttered.

While many people graced us with beautiful makeup applications, these are just a few of our favorite beauty moments that have us searching for their products and trying to recreate these looks.

Ahead, see some of our favorite beauty trends from the 2022 MTV VMAs.