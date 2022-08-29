The Top Moments You May Have Missed At The 2022 MTV VMA's

For the 38th consecutive year, MTV handed out its coveted Moon Person in honor of the top artists, visuals, and biggest songs of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards – or as they’re more commonly known, the VMAs.

From Latto to Lizzo, some of music’s biggest stars were in the room to accept honors for their hard work and perform their hits from late 2021 to the early summer. Artists like Saucy Santana, Flo Milli, and J.I.D. kept the crowd warmed up and rocking from just outside the Prudential Center stadium in New Jersey, while the Queen herself, Nicki Minaj, hosted, performed, and accepted awards rocking her signature barbie pink.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – In this image released on August 28, Saucy Santana performs onstage during the 2022 MTV VMAs pre-show at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

Weren’t able to catch the show? No worries, we have you covered! Take a look at some of the night’s most unforgettable moments below: