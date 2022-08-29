The Top Moments You May Have Missed At The 2022 MTV VMA's

For the 38th consecutive year, MTV handed out its coveted Moon Person in honor of the top artists, visuals, and biggest songs of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards – or as they’re more commonly known, the VMAs.
From Latto to Lizzo, some of music’s biggest stars were in the room to accept honors for their hard work and perform their hits from late 2021 to the early summer. Artists like Saucy Santana, Flo Milli, and J.I.D. kept the crowd warmed up and rocking from just outside the Prudential Center stadium in New Jersey, while the Queen herself, Nicki Minaj, hosted, performed, and accepted awards rocking her signature barbie pink.
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – In this image released on August 28, Saucy Santana performs onstage during the 2022 MTV VMAs pre-show at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)
Weren’t able to catch the show? No worries, we have you covered! Take a look at some of the night’s most unforgettable moments below:
01
Nessa Announces Her New Motherhood
After posting the big news that she and longtime partner Colin Kaepernick had welcomed a child together in recent weeks, Nessa let the world know on the VMA’s Red Carpet Pre-show that she is a proud new mom. She even took a moment to get some well-wishes and parenting advice from artists like DJ Khaled and J Balvin.
02
Saucy Santana Takes The Stage
Making his MTV debut at the VMA’s Red Carpet Pre-show, Saucy moved the crowd with his hits “Walk” and “Booty,” decked out in a lace-laden S&M ensemble with matching hat.
03
Lizzo Opens The Show
Lizzo set the tone for the evening with an electrifying performance of her hit single “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)”, and served as her own backup dance team with a little help from a full-stage LED display.
04
Lil Nas X Wins Best Collaboration With Jack Harlow
After having a few grievances about how another network snubbed his hit single and viral video for “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow, the Gen-Z superstar was finally formally recognized for creating an iconic moment.
“I really appreciate you, MTV,” Lil Nas X said during his acceptance speech. “I worked really hard last year.”
05
Nicki Minaj Gives Her Video Vanguard Performance
In likely the most anticipated moment of the night, Nicki Minaj hit the stage and performed a medley of some of her biggest hits, including “Roman’s Revenge,” “Monster,” “Bees in the Trap,” “Moment for Life,” “Superbass,” and “Anaconda,” before launching into her latest single “Super Freaky Girl.”
06
Snoop Dogg and Eminem Perform From The Metaverse
The Hip-Hop legends, each heavily involved in Web 3, performed their collaborative track “From the D to the LBC” via their metaverse avatars. At one point, each artist even transformed into their owned Bored Ape NFTs to rap their region-uniting verses.
07
Nicki Takes Over Hosting Duties
After being named among MTV’s Video Vanguard recipients, Nicki Minaj took her natural position as the head Barb in charge and took over MC duties for the biggest night in videos.
08
Lizzo Wins Big
Not only did Lizzo take home the Moon Person for Best Music Video for Good, but she also took the satisfaction of winning – yet again – in the face of those who have something negative to say about her.