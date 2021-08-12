8 Black Women Rappers Who Covered ESSENCE

Today we announced Megan Thee Stallion as the cover star for our September/October 2021 issue. The debut marks the Houston lyricist’s first time covering the pages of ESSENCE but she joins a strong list of women rappers who have taken center stage on the mag over the years, many of them multiple times since the 1990s.

As we celebrate this milestone for Meg, who talked with us about what we can expect from her upcoming album, we also want to take a look back at the female hip-hop artists who came before her. One thing’s for sure, this certified hot girl is most definitely in good company. Click through to see the throwback covers below.