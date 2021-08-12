8 Black Women Rappers Who Covered ESSENCE

Today we announced Megan Thee Stallion as the cover star for our September/October 2021 issue. The debut marks the Houston lyricist’s first time covering the pages of ESSENCE but she joins a strong list of women rappers who have taken center stage on the mag over the years, many of them multiple times since the 1990s.
As we celebrate this milestone for Meg, who talked with us about what we can expect from her upcoming album, we also want to take a look back at the female hip-hop artists who came before her. One thing’s for sure, this certified hot girl is most definitely in good company. Click through to see the throwback covers below.
01
Queen Latifah: October 1993
02
Queen Latifah: January 1998
03
Lauryn Hill: June 1998
04
Foxy Brown: August 1999
05
Missy Elliott March 2000
06
Lil Kim October 2000
07
Lauryn Hill: July 2002
08
Eve March 2004
09
Lauryn Hill: February 2006
10
Queen Latifah: October 2006
11
Queen Latifah: July 2009
12
Queen Latifah: January 2012
13
Queen Latifah: November 2014
14
Queen Latifah: July 2017
15
Lizzo: May 2019
16
Megan Thee Stallion: September/October 2021