The Best Looks At The NBA 2024 Draft

The NBA 2024 Draft officially kicked off last night at the Barclays Center. Tunnel looks have had us enraptured for months so if we’re being honest tonight was something we’ve been looking forward to. A few days ago we were glued to players like Boston Celtics players Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. But, tonight proved a few new faces are about to enter the mix, especially style-wise.

First up, Cody Williams who was drafted by the Utah Jazz was dapper in an eloquent Rhude suit in a chocolate tone. In a GQ Sports video, he noted that he wore all Rhude, including his white shirt and glitzy accessories. His look was arguably my favorite of the night.

Next, Alex Sarr a draftee of the Washington Wizards set off the red carpet while wearing a custom tan Versace suit designed by Donatella Versace. The buttons were an elegant and masculine touch: they were comprised of tiny florals in a striking silver-tone with gems throughout.

Jared McCain who was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers leaned into a high-end designer too. He wore a black Dolce & Gabbana double-breasted crop top suit (I loved his matching nails). Also! DaRon Holmes II arrived in a deep purple suit exuding a regal energy. His locs were also perfectly coifed which added a compelling to his entire outfit.

Below take a look at each of the most stellar looks that captured us at the NBA 2024 Draft.

01 01 Cody Williams Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

02 02 Jared McCain Sarah Stier/Getty Images

03 03 Devin Carter Sarah Stier/Getty Images

04 04 Alex Sarr Sarah Stier/Getty Images

05 05 DaRon Holmes II Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

06 06 Tristan da Silva Sarah Stier/Getty Images

07 07 Isaiah Collier Sarah Stier/Getty Images

08 08 Ron Holland Sarah Stier/Getty Images

09 09 Ja’Kobe Walter Sarah Stier/Getty Images