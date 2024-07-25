HomeLifestyle

Photos Of Tamia And Grant Hill Over The Years

The couple, who have been married for 25 years, were initially introduced by Anita Baker. They've been happily in love ever since.
Photos Of Tamia And Grant Hill Over The Years
<> the premiere of “Starting at the Finish Line: The Coach Buehler Story” during the 10th annual Tribeca Film Festival at Tribeca Cinemas on April 22, 2011 in New York City. (Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
By Elizabeth Ayoola and Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Tamia and Grant Hill are among the few Hollywood Couples that have managed to make it past two decades in marriage. The couple married in 1999 and just hit 25 years of doing life together. Hill took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion. The former NBA player, 51, posted a video clip with special moments from their wedding ceremony.

“25 years ago, we said ‘I Do’. 25 years later, we still say ‘I Do’. #Happy25thAnniversary #Still,” Hill captioned the video. He also chose a song by Tamia called “Today I Do” as the background music in the video. The wedding ceremony took place on July 24, 1999.

The sweet couple met in 1996 and were matched by the legendary Anita Baker. She told Tamia she knew the perfect man for her and as it turns out, the “Caught Up in the Rapture” singer was correct.

You don’t make it to 25 years of marriage without trials–a challenging battle the couple had to face together was Tamia’s multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2003.

“When I was diagnosed, the first thing he said was, ‘What do we need to do to fight this?’” she told Oprah. “It’s good to have a fighter on your side.” Tamia has also been with Hill through his fair share of health issues, which include multiple ankle injuries during his basketball career and a life-threatening staph infection.

Nonetheless, the good times have been abundant, with the couple enjoying the simple things in life and using those small but powerful moments to fan the fire of their love.

The 49-year-old songwriter once said that she appreciates the small things like lounging in bed all day and watching movies together versus receiving flowers. The songstress has also shared gems in a past interview with ESSENCE about how they make their long-lasting marriage work.

“We were just talking about how people were asking just these deep questions, and we were like, at the end of the day, it’s not deep,” Tamia said. “Marriage is not deep. It isn’t complicated, you’re just trying to make it.”

She continued, “Every day you are just saying to each other, ‘we are going to work it out, we are going get through it together,’ [because] it’s not about looking into each other’s eyes, it’s about looking in the same direction. So, there’s no secret.” This seems to be still working for them all these years later.

The Hills have two children together, which include Myla Grace, an MMA fighter born in 2002, and Lael, born in 2007. To help them celebrate their love, take a look back at the pair together, from their days dating to moments as a solid and happily married pair.

TOPICS: 