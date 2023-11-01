Our Forever Faves Tamia and Grant Hill Will Be The New Owners Of Two Sports Teams

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – NOVEMBER 19: NBA All-Star Grant Hill (L) and singer Tamia speak at the debut of Social Media Mania’s national program at Beverly Hills High School on November 19, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Social Media Mania)

There’s nothing like seeing Black love branch out into business wins. According to reports, long-time couple Grant Hill and Tamia are reportedly poised to be part-owners of two sports teams.

Husband and wife duo, who have been married since 1999, shared on Instagram that they are serving as limited ownership partners to the Orlando City Soccer Club and the National Women’s Soccer League’s Orlando Pride in Orlando, FL.

“We are so grateful to join on as partners with the @orlpride & @orlandocitysc ownership group. We have been huge fans of both teams over the years, and have loved watching and supporting the women and men of the @nwsl & @mls.. We can’t wait to continue with our support and enjoy in the passion and excitement at @exploriastadium for many years to come,” Grant and Tamia posted.

This marks just one of the many moves in Hill’s long list of business ventures post his NBA career, which amassed him more than $100 million. He has invested in large-scale real estate which includes an Atlanta-based $5 billion development, per CNBC’s 2022 reporting. He also owns a stake in an NBA team and other endorsement deals. His total net worth is upwards of $250 million.

“I was always thinking about when the game was over,” Hill said according to the outlet. “And I think that served me well.”

The latest partnership is a byproduct of the couple’s love for sports.

“We’d like to thank the Wilf Family for the opportunity to join this incredible organization, and to make our family a part of the Orlando City and Orlando Pride family,” explained Tamia and Grant Hill in the news release. “From the moment we met the Wilfs, we were impressed with their vision for the club and the passion they have for giving back to the Central Florida community, something that is also of great importance to us.”

“We’re very excited to add both Tamia and Grant Hill as part of our ownership group for Orlando City and Orlando Pride,” Club Owner and Chairman Mark Wilf said in a statement. “Over the past few years, we have gotten to know and appreciate Tamia and Grant, their passion for our clubs, and their commitment to the community.”

He continued, “Both boast professional resumes that speak for themselves and are highly accomplished individuals in the business world but, more importantly, they are incredible contributors to the greater Orlando area. Tamia and Grant have shown passion and support for our teams for many years, including being staunch supporters of the Orlando Pride since day one, so we are looking forward to continuing to build our organization through their influence and dedication.”