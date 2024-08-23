Sharnel Guy Debuts New Island Chic Collection At Swim Week Las Vegas

GETTY IMAGES

Sharnel Guy’s eponymous fashion label has always been a product of both her personal experiences and a deep-seated love for music and culture. Last week, the designer unveiled the brand’s latest swimwear collection during Swim Week Las Vegas, powered by Art Hearts, and offered a fresh take on its signature blend of art and sensuality.

With Resorts World Las Vegas’s Zouk runway as its backdrop, Guy tells Essence a trip to Puerto Rico inspired the collection. “I wanted to incorporate an aesthetic feel of San Juan for this collection,” Guy explained. “I recently visited and was inspired by the scene and ocean views when I was designing.”

On the runway, that inspiration manifested as vibrant earth-tone hues and a watercolor camouflage print that became the defining element of the brand’s current season. Departing from the darker, abstract prints of previous collections, Guy, this time, embraced a palette of greens and magentas, capturing the lush, tropical essence of Puerto Rico. The standout print, inspired by the iconic Calle Fortaleza—San Juan’s “Umbrella Street”—serves as the collection’s visual centerpiece and reads as a vivid journey through the island’s rich landscapes. From a structured two-piece in deep olive to a printed flowing one-piece, it was a collection that balanced a sophisticated, trend-forward refinement set off with fun accessories such as Cubana hats.

As a Las Vegas native, Guy says returning to her hometown to present her collection on such a prominent stage was more than just a professional milestone — it was a heartfelt homecoming. “To come back home and showcase on a major platform with peers that are also from Las Vegas made my heart smile,” she says.

For Guy, the rollout represents a shift toward her brand’s future, focusing on print and form as a means to an end result that feels both innovative and timeless. “It was a refreshing risk for me to try something different [than what] I’m used to,” she says. On a mission to demonstrate the range swimwear has to exist beyond its traditional bounds, Guy’s Swim Week Las Vegas debut yet again cements the designer’s place among the category, but even more, it highlights Las Vegas as an emerging hub for creative talent.

Ahead, here are a few swimwear looks from Sharnelguy’s runway.

