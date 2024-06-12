10 Black Films That You Must See This Summer

Eddie Murphy and Taylor Paige in ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.’ Photo: Netflix

Summer films always bring about a special feeling. The kids are out of school, the weather is a bit more beautiful, and some of the best releases of the year begin to hit theaters. This year, there are plenty of Black films to look out for – so, get ready for an amazing ride.

June kicked off with the release of Bad Boys: Ride or Die earlier this month, and things are only just getting started. On June 19, Netflix will debut Black Barbie, the documentary highlighting three Black women at Mattel, and how the first Black Barbie came about. The following month, Eddie Murphy will reprise his role as Axel Foley in the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F film.

The rest of the season brings films such as Sing Sing, Daughters, The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, and so much more.

Take a look at our list of Black films that you must see this summer.

‘Black Barbie’ (Netflix) – June 19 Black Barbie celebrates the momentous impact three Black women at Mattel had on the evolution of the Barbie brand as we know it. Through these charismatic insiders’ stories, the documentary tells the story of how the first Black Barbie came to be in 1980, examining the importance of representation and how dolls can be crucial to the formation of identity and imagination.

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ – June 28 A Quiet Place is an upcoming American post-apocalyptic horror film written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, based on an original story by John Krasinski. It is intended to be a spin-off prequel and the third overall installment of the A Quiet Place film series. The film stars Lupita Nyong’o, Djimon Hounsou, and more.

‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ (Netflix) – July 3 Starring Eddie Murphy, the film follows Detective Axel Foley as he returns to Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner and old pals Billy Rosewood and John Taggart to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

Tyler Perry’s ‘Divorce In The Black’ (Prime Video) – July 11 Ava, a young bank professional is devastated when her husband Dallas abandons a marriage she is determined to fight for until fate intervenes, revealing Dallas’ wicked deeds that have trashed their marriage, and once upon a time sabotaged Ava’s destiny to be loved by her true soulmate. The film is written and directed by Tyler Perry, and stars Meagan Good, Cory Hardrict, Joseph Lee Anderson, Shannon Wallace, Taylor Polidore, with Richard Lawson and Debbi Morgan.

‘Sing Sing’ – July 12 Academy Award-nominated actor Colman Domingo stars in the role of Divine G – imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn’t commit, he finds purpose by acting in a theater group alongside other incarcerated men, including a wary newcomer – in this “stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art,” starring an unforgettable ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors.

‘Daughters’ (Netflix) – August 14 Four young girls prepare for a special Daddy Daughter Dance with their incarcerated fathers, as part of a unique fatherhood program in a Washington, D.C. jail. For most of the daughters, the dance will be the only time they will be able to touch or hug their fathers during sentences, some of which are as long as 20 years.

‘The Union’ (Netflix) – August 16 Starring Halle Berry, the film tells the story of Mike, a down-to-earth construction worker, is thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school sweetheart, Roxanne, recruits him on a high-stakes US intelligence mission.

‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’ (HULU) – August 23 Adapted for the screen by Gina Prince-Bythewood and directed by Tina Mabry this film captures the magic of Edward Kelsey Moore’s New York Times bestselling book. Odette, Clarice, and Barbara Jean, portrayed by the incredible Uzo Aduba, Sanaa Lathan, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as adults, and impressive newcomers Abigail Achiri, Tati Gabrielle, and Kyanna Simone in their younger years, show us all how love and friendship nourishes and sustains three women from girlhood into adulthood, reminding us how truly amazing it is to be loved.

‘The Deliverance’ (Netflix) – August 30 Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother fighting her personal demons, moves her family into a new home for a fresh start. But when strange occurrences inside the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children. Inspired by a true story, THE DELIVERANCE is directed by Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels and stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Mo’Nique in a genre-defying take on darkness, possession, and finding a higher power.