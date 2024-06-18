11 Albums You Need To Hear This Summer

2024 has been an amazing year for music thus far, and it’s showing no signs of letting up. Many of the industry’s more notable artists will be releasing albums this summer, so here’s our guide to the most anticipated projects of the new season.
This month, we’ve already seen the likes of Tems, Normani, and Kaytranada drop great work, and the rest of June will be no different. On the 21st, after a two-year hiatus, Kehlani will return with Crash, followed by Megan Thee Stallion’s third studio album, MEGAN. July contains music from Ice Spice, Lucky Daye, a collaborative effort from Common & Pete Rock, and more.
While this list are albums that have been confirmed, musicians such as Cardi B, SZA, and A$AP Rocky have been rumored to be coming out as well, so there may be a surprise or two to look forward to before the fall.
In the meantime, here are the albums that you need to hear this summer.