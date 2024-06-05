Cardi B Surprised Charlamagne's Daughter At Her Sweet 16 Birthday Party

Derek White/Getty Images; Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God is a dad to a 16-year-old now. One of his daughters recently turned the milestone age and rapper Cardi B made it a celebration she won’t soon forget. The Grammy winner surprised the teenager at her sweet 16 birthday party and turned up with the celebrant and her crew.

“I came through to pick up a plate and say happy sweet 16, we gonna turn up!” she said while speaking on the mic at the event. In clips from the party, she was seen dancing with the kids and taking pictures.

Charlamagne had nothing but gratitude to express for the superstar showing love to his daughter in that way.

“THANK YOU To The Good Sister @iamcardib for popping out to my daughters Sweet 16 this past Sunday,” the radio host wrote in a caption on Instagram. “Big Bardi really one of the most genuine spirits ever and I truly appreciate her. This moment is now a memory that will last forever in my daughter and all her friends hearts and I will forever be grateful to Bardi for making that happen. I Truly Thank GOD for it ALL!!!”

The shout-out was included in a video Charlamagne shared, which shows Cardi popping up at the party and the kids responding excitedly to her appearance.

The radio host also discussed the moment on The Breakfast Club. When co-host Jess Hilarious jokingly asked whether the rapper ate at the party, Charlamagne said she “took mad to-go plates.”

Charlamagne, also known as Lenard McKelvey, is a father to four daughters. He shares them with his wife Jessica Gadsden, who he’s been married to since 2014. They’re a private family for the most part, so Jessica and the kids don’t have much of a digital footprint.

We haven’t seen Lenard’s kids online, and even when sharing party footage, all the teens were blurred out to maintain their privacy.

“First of all, I’m not raising my kids via social media,” he said during an interview with xoNecole in 2016. “I never felt like that was a place for my family to be. I don’t knock anyone who does it, but I don’t want my family on Facebook or Twitter. That’s something I chose not to do.”

Happy birthday to Charlamagne’s daughter. We’re glad to see Cardi making dreams come true.