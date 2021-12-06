Instagram

Keyshia Ka’oir’s daughter just turned 16, and to celebrate, the ‘Wopsters’ went all out.

The teen marked her Sweet Sixteen with a birthday party in Atlanta over the weekend (Dec. 4). She wore a gorgeous red ball gown, standing out in the color as her family wore black.

The party had what most big parties for teens do — food, music, dancing. But as with all things involving Ka’oir and her famous husband, there was plenty of extravagance. The birthday girl received an Hermes Birkin bag and a diamond necklace from her parents. In addition to that, she also received well wishes on her birthday from a number of popular rappers who sent in messages. That included Megan Thee Stallion, JT of the City Girls, Quavo from the Migos, Lil Uzi Vert and many more.

Also present for the festivities were Ka’oir’s lovely mom and baby Ice, who was in the partying spirit. Everyone shined bright in their diamonds — including the littlest party guest.

And though he’s used to being the center of attention, Gucci was just glad to support his wife in celebrating Dior. He shared a photo of them together with the caption “Best Decision I Ever Made.”

We last had the chance to see Dior when K’aoir’s mom celebrated her birthday in the summer, and first when she married Gucci Mane in 2017. Along with Dior, Ka’oir has two other, older children from a previous relationship. She goes all out for their birthdays, too. For oldest daughter Sade’s birthday in 2020, she gifted her a Lamborghini.

As for Gucci, he has a son from a previous relationship. While they’ve created an Instagram page for son Ice and have been showing him off in all his cuteness, prior to his birth, Ka’oir said it was important for her to protect the privacy of her kids as people speculated about how many she had and if they were in her native Jamaica.

“It’s a situation where I am proud to be a mother, but, at the same time, I need it to be private,” she said in 2017. “I don’t want them in the limelight. I don’t want them to be on social media.”

“They all live with us,” she added. “And we have a blended family and we have fun and they are spoiled and they are happy.”