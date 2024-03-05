IHeartMedia And Charlamagne Tha God Announce The 2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival

Courtesy of Black Effect

Charlamagne Tha God and iHeartMedia and announced the return of the Black Effect Podcast Festival to the city of Atlanta. Taking place on April 27 at Pullman Yards, this event is held annually to celebrate, uplift and amplify Black voices in the podcast industry.

This year, the festival will be hosted by comedians Pretty Vee and B-Daht, and will feature several of the Black Effect’s most popular personalities for a day full of live podcast tapings and informative discussions aimed at aspiring creatives in the Black community.

“We are proud to return to Atlanta for the second year in a row to showcase the talent across our network, and some of the biggest shows in podcasting,” said Charlamagne Tha God. “Through culture-defining storytelling, unique brand partnerships, compelling panel discussions, special live podcast recordings and more, we are inviting everyone to experience the power of The Black Effect and the many ways Black creators are driving the culture forward.”

Attendees of the 2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival will see live iterations some of the network’s most popular shows including “Carefully Reckless with Jess Hilarious,” “WHOREible Decisions,” “Black Tech, Green Money,” and “Deeply Well with Devi Brown,” with special guests Michelle Williams and Dr. Joy Harden-Bradford. The day also includes special live recordings of hit shows “Pour Minds,” “The Baller Alert Show” and “Million Dollaz Worth of Game,” hosted by Wallo and Gillie Da Kid. Additionally, ticket holders will hear thought-provoking and informative panel discussions during the event including “How To Make Money in Podcasting and Build Brands” and “Shifting Podcast Content and Brand Partner Norms.” The panels will feature special guests including Cari Champion, Will Lucas, John Hope Bryant, Glasses Malone, Mandii B, and many more.

Festival sponsors will be on-site at the event with engaging activations for attendees including the Pitch Your Podcast booth in partnership with Nissan. In addition, the festival will also feature a variety of other activities such as a pop-up marketplace showcasing merchandise from Black-owned businesses, a photo booth, and Office Hours, with 1:1 mentoring sessions with iHeartMedia executives.

The Black Effect Podcast Festival will take place Saturday, April 27 from noon to 8 pm EST at Pullman Yards in Atlanta, GA. To purchase tickets, visit blackeffect.com/podcastfestival.