7 Practices To Help You Beat Parental Burnout | Essence

7 Practices To Help You Beat Parental Burnout

In an ever-changing world (and economy), parents are more stressed than ever. Here are a few things you can do to push through the overwhelm.
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Back in August, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, released a report, the Surgeon General’s Advisory on the Mental Health and Well-Being of Parents, which sounded the alarm on the state of health of today’s mothers and fathers, and the support they need to help curb rising levels of stress.

“Parents have a profound impact on the health of our children and the health of society,” Murthy wrote in the advisory. “Yet parents and caregivers today face tremendous pressures, from familiar stressors such as worrying about their kids’ health and safety and financial concerns, to new challenges like navigating technology and social media, a youth mental health crisis, an epidemic of loneliness that has hit young people the hardest. As a father of two kids, I feel these pressures too.”

To take things a step further, a Pew Research Center survey conducted in 2022 reported that parents are concerned about a myriad of things regarding their children, from their mental health and the possibility of dealing with bullies to them being kidnapped or attacked. And per a 10-year analysis done by the American Psychological Association, parental stress has only increased since 2013, with 33 percent of parents in 2023 rating their stress levels between and eight and 10 (on a scale of 1 to 10) compared to 20 percent of non-parents surveyed last year.

Parents are overworked, overwhelmed, and constantly concerned about the well-being of their children, so much so that their own well-being tanks. As a married mother of two children under five with a full-time job, I can relate. My own stress has left me confused as to how to answer “How are you doing?” queries honestly, and overwhelm has been a consistent state of being. But I have adopted some practices, with help from my therapist and parenting experts, that are helping me keep my head above water; they may just be the first step in helping you do the same.

