Star Gazing: The US Open, NYFW, Megan Thee Stallion, Victoria Monét And More

Celebrities from all over descended on New York City for sporting events, fashion houses, and film premieres.
Victoria Monet at the Billboard R&B No. 1 held at The Box on September 8, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Billboard via Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·

As the summer draws to a close, New York City hosts one of the most anticipated times of the year for the entertainment industry. The US Open is currently taking place, and stars such as Damson Idris, H.E.R., Usher, Coco Jones, and more came out to watch several of the best athletes in the world compete at the highest level.

NYFW comes around once again, highlighting the biggest and brightest in the fashion world. Celebrities like Megan The Stallion, and Yung Miami were spotted around town, while Taraji P. Henson, Lori Harvey, Kevin Hart, Chlöe Bailey and others attended the premiere of Peacock’s Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

Take a look at all the stars out and about this week.

