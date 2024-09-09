Star Gazing: The US Open, NYFW, Megan Thee Stallion, Victoria Monét And More

Victoria Monet at the Billboard R&B No. 1 held at The Box on September 8, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Billboard via Getty Images)

As the summer draws to a close, New York City hosts one of the most anticipated times of the year for the entertainment industry. The US Open is currently taking place, and stars such as Damson Idris, H.E.R., Usher, Coco Jones, and more came out to watch several of the best athletes in the world compete at the highest level.

NYFW comes around once again, highlighting the biggest and brightest in the fashion world. Celebrities like Megan The Stallion, and Yung Miami were spotted around town, while Taraji P. Henson, Lori Harvey, Kevin Hart, Chlöe Bailey and others attended the premiere of Peacock’s Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

Take a look at all the stars out and about this week.

Issa Rae and Lewis Hamilton share a laugh. Issa Rae and Lewis Hamilton on the blue carpet at the 2024 US Open on Saturday, Sep. 7, 2024 in Flushing, NY. (Pip Cowley/USTA)

H.E.R. throws up the peace sign. H.E.R. during a women’s singles championship match at the 2024 US Open on Saturday, Sep. 7, 2024 in Flushing, NY. (Pip Cowley/USTA)

Usher on the blue carpet. Usher on the blue carpet at the 2024 US Open on Sunday, Sep. 8, 2024 in Flushing, NY. (Pip Cowley/USTA)

Coco Jones in New York. Coco Jones on the blue carpet at the 2024 US Open on Sunday, Sep. 8, 2024 in Flushing, NY. (Pip Cowley/USTA)

Noah Lyles at the US Open. Noah Lyles arrives on the blue carpet at the 2024 US Open on Saturday, Sep. 7, 2024 in Flushing, NY. (Mike Lawrence/USTA)

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry share a moment. Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry during a women’s singles championship match at the 2024 US Open on Saturday, Sep. 7, 2024 in Flushing, NY. (Pip Cowley/USTA)

Colman Domingo smiles at the US Open. Colman Domingo in attendance during a men’s singles semifinal match at the 2024 US Open on Friday, Sep. 6, 2024 in Flushing, NY. (Pip Cowley/USTA)

Gayle King in green. Gayle King on the blue carpet at the 2024 US Open on Friday, Sep. 6, 2024 in Flushing, NY. (Pip Cowley/USTA)

Damson Idris at the US Open. Damson Idris during a men’s singles semifinal match at the 2024 US Open on Friday, Sep. 6, 2024 in Flushing, NY. (Pip Cowley/USTA)

Shonda Rhimes on the blue carpet. Shonda Rhimes on the blue carpet at the 2024 US Open on Thursday, Sep. 5, 2024 in Flushing, NY. (Pip Cowley/USTA)

Janelle Monae rocks the crowd in Vegas.

Megan Thee Stallion in New York City. Megan Thee Stallion at Billboard’s R&B Hip-Hop Power Players at The Times Square EDITION on September 05, 2024 in New York, New York.

Jordan Chiles throws the opening pitch.

Usher and Taraji P. Henson.

Victoria Monét, Usher, and Yung Miami take a picture.

Patti LaBelle on stage. MABLETON, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Singer Patti Labelle performs onstage during “An Evening with Patti Labelle” at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre on September 8, 2024 in Mableton, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo at the OPI x WICKED Launch Party NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Cynthia Erivo attends the OPI x WICKED Launch Party at Somewhere Nowhere NYC on September 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for OPI)

Ciara attends the BBR – Black Beauty Excellence Luncheon. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Ciara attends the BBR – Black Beauty Excellence Luncheon at Virgin Hotels New York City on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Black Beauty Roster)

Karen Civil in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Karen Civil attends the BBR- Black Beauty Excellence Luncheon at Virgin Hotels New York City on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Black Beauty Roster)

Jayria Nicole attends Kensington Grey Brunch. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Jayria Nicole attends Kensington Grey Brunch on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Kensington Grey)

Naomi Campbell signs copies of her new book. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Naomi Campbell signs copies of “Naomi In Fashion: Naomi Campbell” on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Yung Miami at Refinery29’s Inaugural 29 Powerhouses Celebration. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Yung Miami attends the Refinery29’s Inaugural 29 Powerhouses Celebration NYFW24 on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Refinery29)

ATL United. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 04: (L-R) Holly Robinson Peete, Summer Walker, 2 Chainz, Alix Lapri, Maurice Mitchell, 6LACK, Jeezy, and Kandi Burruss attend The Push Back Project 2025 at Mack Wilbourn’s Residence on September 04, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

The cast of Peacock’s ‘Fight Night.’ NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: (L-R) Clifton Powell, Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Samuel L. Jackson, William Packer, Sinqua Walls and Bryan Smiley attend Peacock’s “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Lori Harvey waves at the camera. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Lori Harvey attends Peacock’s “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Ryan Destiny and Brian Tyree Henry on the red carpet. TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 07: Ryan Destiny (L) and Brian Tyree Henry attend the premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ “The Fire Inside” at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 07, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Amazon MGM Studios via Getty Images)

oey Bada$$ and Serayah pose for a photo. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Joey Bada$$ and Serayah attend Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players x Tres Generaciones Impact Award Dinner on September 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Tres Generaciones Tequila)