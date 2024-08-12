HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Team USA Takes France, A'ja Wilson, Kelly Rowland, Gabrielle Union And More

From Paris to NYC, the industry’s biggest and brightest stepped out in style.
PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 06: A’ja Wilson and Snoop Dogg attend the men’s basketball quarterfinals Brazil vs USA match on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
This past week, Black celebrities made their presence felt on both sides of the Atlantic. In Paris, stars like Gabrielle Union, Vanessa Bryant and her daughters, Snoop Dogg, and Carmelo Anthony were spotted cheering on TEAM USA at the 2024 Olympics. The USA Men’s and Women’s basketball teams both secured gold medals, with these icons in the stands adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Back in the States, the buzz continued with high-profile events. Mary J. Blige turned heads at the Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop ribbon cutting ceremony, while figures such as Alicia Keys and Serayah brought their star power to film premieres. Latto was also seen at her Sugar Honey Iced Tea album release party, mingling with fans and friends alike. Whether supporting athletes in Paris or gracing red carpets at home, these Black celebrities continued to shine.

Take a look at all the celebs spotted around the world.

