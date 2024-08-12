Star Gazing: Team USA Takes France, A'ja Wilson, Kelly Rowland, Gabrielle Union And More

PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 06: A’ja Wilson and Snoop Dogg attend the men’s basketball quarterfinals Brazil vs USA match on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

This past week, Black celebrities made their presence felt on both sides of the Atlantic. In Paris, stars like Gabrielle Union, Vanessa Bryant and her daughters, Snoop Dogg, and Carmelo Anthony were spotted cheering on TEAM USA at the 2024 Olympics. The USA Men’s and Women’s basketball teams both secured gold medals, with these icons in the stands adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Back in the States, the buzz continued with high-profile events. Mary J. Blige turned heads at the Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop ribbon cutting ceremony, while figures such as Alicia Keys and Serayah brought their star power to film premieres. Latto was also seen at her Sugar Honey Iced Tea album release party, mingling with fans and friends alike. Whether supporting athletes in Paris or gracing red carpets at home, these Black celebrities continued to shine.

TEAM USA shines in Paris. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 11: Gold medalists Kelsey Plum, Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Alyssa Thomas, A’Ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Napheesa Collier and Diana Taurasi of Team United States pose for a photo on the podium during the Women’s basketball medal ceremony on day sixteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Steph Curry puts the game away. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 10: Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States reacts after a three point basket during the Men’s Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

TEAM USA wins gold! PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 10: Gold medalists Team United States pose for a photo during the Men’s basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union shows love to the home team. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 8: Gabrielle Union attends the Men’s Basketball semifinals game between Team USA and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 8, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

The Bryant family at the 2024 Olympics. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 09: Natalia Diamante Bryant, Bianka Bella Bryant, Capri Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant (top) attend the Breaking on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg performs the Coup de Baton ceremony. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 09: Snoop Dogg performs the Coup de Baton ceremony prior to the Breaking Competition on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Carmelo and Kiyan share a father/son moment. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 8: Carmelo Anthony – taking picture – and his son Kiyan Anthony attend the Men’s Basketball semifinals game between Team USA and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 8, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab attend the Men’s Basketball semifinals. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 8: Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab attend the Men’s Basketball semifinals game between Team USA and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 8, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Quavo and Travis Scott support TEAM USA. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 08: Travis Scott and Quavo attend the men’s basketball semi-final match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Kelly Rowland and family having fun. WEBSTER, HARRIS, TEXAS – AUGUST 07: Singer Kelly Rowland and family attend the grand opening ceremony at Great Wolf Lodge Texas Gulf Coast on August 07, 2024 in Webster, Harris, Texas. (Photo by Eugenia R. Washington/Getty Images)

Kevin Hart at a live taping of ‘Gold Minds.’ LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 06: Kevin Hart attends a live taping of SiriusXM’s ‘Gold Minds with Kevin Hart’ at SiriusXM Studios on August 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Mary J. Blige at the Ghirardelli’s Grand Opening NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 06: Mary J. Blige visits the Empire State Building on August 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade attend ‘A Celebration of Olympic Basketball.’ PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 05: Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade attend “A Celebration of Olympic Basketball” presented by NBC Universal and NBA at Team USA House, Palais Brongniart on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for NBC Universal)

LeBron and AD in Paris. PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 05: Anthony Davis and Lebron James attend “A Celebration of Olympic Basketball” Presented by NBC Universal and NBA at Team USA House, Palais Brongniart on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images for NBC Universal)

Alicia Keys at the “Blink Twice” Los Angeles Premiere. Alicia Keys at the “Blink Twice” Los Angeles Premiere held at the DGA Theater on August 8, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images)

Terry McMillan and Lela Rochon Terry McMillan and Lela Rochon at the Terry McMillan Presents: “Tempted by Love” Los Angeles Premiere held at the IPIC Theaters on August 8, 2024 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz at the ‘Blink Twice’ Los Angeles Premiere Zoë Kravitz at the “Blink Twice” Los Angeles Premiere held at the DGA Theater on August 8, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images)

Serayah at the “Robbin” premiere. GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 08: Serayah McNeill attends the Los Angeles premiere of Tubi Originals’ “Robbin” at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Glendale on August 08, 2024 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Latto and Caresha pose for a photo. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 10: Yung Miami and Latto attend Latto “Sugar Honey Iced Tea” Album Release Party on August 10, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)