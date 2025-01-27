HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Sundance Film Festival, Paris Fashion Week, Jalen Hurts, Pharrell Williams And More

Black stars delivered unforgettable moments during the industry’s biggest events.
PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L-R) Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Black stars were out in full force this past week, making waves across film, fashion, and sports. Whether gracing red carpets, front rows, or championship fields, these entertainers and athletes brought their signature style and talent to some of the world’s biggest events.

At this year’s Sundance Film Festival, industry favorites like Cynthia Erivo, Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Lopez, and Questlove celebrated independent cinema in Park City. Meanwhile, in France during Paris Fashion Week, Pharrell Williams launched Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Fall-Winter show at the Louvre, with stars like Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Skepta, and Pusha T in attendance. On the field, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and Jayden Daniels delivered standout performances in the NFC Championship, making this season one to remember.

Check out the amazing photos below to see who else was spotted this week.

