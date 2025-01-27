Star Gazing: Sundance Film Festival, Paris Fashion Week, Jalen Hurts, Pharrell Williams And More

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L-R) Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Black stars were out in full force this past week, making waves across film, fashion, and sports. Whether gracing red carpets, front rows, or championship fields, these entertainers and athletes brought their signature style and talent to some of the world’s biggest events.

At this year’s Sundance Film Festival, industry favorites like Cynthia Erivo, Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Lopez, and Questlove celebrated independent cinema in Park City. Meanwhile, in France during Paris Fashion Week, Pharrell Williams launched Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Fall-Winter show at the Louvre, with stars like Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Skepta, and Pusha T in attendance. On the field, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and Jayden Daniels delivered standout performances in the NFC Championship, making this season one to remember.

Check out the amazing photos below to see who else was spotted this week.

Pharrell front row at the Kenzo PFW show. PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Pharrell attends the Kenzo Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Shaboozey in Paris. PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: Shaboozey wears a brown oversized jacket , a white t-shirt, a thin belt, before the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

The Elbas at Paris Fashion Week. PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: Idris Elba wears a black leather trench coat, a black turtleneck pullover, a Vuitton black leather bag ; Dhowre Elba wears a black leather sleeveless asymmetric mini dress, before the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Chris and Jada Paul walking up to the Louis Vuitton show. PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: Chris Paul wears sunglasses, a checkered pattern full outfit, blazer jacket , denim jacket and matching pants, white sneakers shoes ; Jada Paul wears sunglasses, a cream colored jacket , a Louis Vuitton pullover, a pleated mini skirt, knee high boots, before the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Aaron Pierre styling in sunglasses. PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 21: Aaron Pierre wears sunglasses, a black checkered jacket, a turtleneck pullover, before the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo attend the Yohji Yamamoto Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Brothers in Paris. US rappers and brothers No Malice and Pusha T pose during a photocall ahead of the Louis Vuitton Menswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on January 21, 2025. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP) (Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Saint JHN attends the Yohji Yamamoto Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show. PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Saint JHN attends the Yohji Yamamoto Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Questlove at Sundance. PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 23: Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson attends the “SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)” Premiere during the 2025 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 23, 2025 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Tessa Thompson in Park City. PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 24: Tessa Thompson attends the 2025 Sundance Film Festival Gala Fundraiser during the 2025 Sundance Film Festival at Grand Hyatt Deer Valley on January 24, 2025 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Imani Ellis, Woody McClain, Jharrel Jerome and Michael Ealy. PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Imani Ellis, Woody McClain, Jharrel Jerome and Michael Ealy joins CÎROC, as the brand unveils Woody McClain as first member of Blue Dot Creative Residency inaugural class at MACRO Lodge during ‘Addressing the Creator’s Dilemma’ a Panel Discussion featuring Imani Ellis, Michael Ealy, Jharrel Jerome, and David Oyelowo at MACRO Lodge on January 25, 2025 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka)

Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 Sundance Film Festival Gala Fundraiser. PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 24: Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 Sundance Film Festival Gala Fundraiser during the 2025 Sundance Film Festival at Grand Hyatt Deer Valley on January 24, 2025 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Sydney Mitchell attends the The Creative Coalition’s 2025 Spotlight Initiative Awards. PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 26: Sydney Mitchell attends the The Creative Coalition’s 2025 Spotlight Initiative Awards & Reception at United Lodge on Main on January 26, 2025 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Lil Rel Howery in Utah. PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 26: Lil Rel Howery attends the The Creative Coalition’s 2025 Spotlight Initiative Awards & Reception at United Lodge on Main on January 26, 2025 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

J. Lo poses for the camera. PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 26: Jennifer Lopez attends the “Kiss Of The Spider Woman” Premiere during the 2025 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 26, 2025 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts smiles during the trophy ceremony. PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles smiles during the trophy ceremony after defeating the Washington Commanders 55-23 to win the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Jayden and Jalen shake hands after the game. PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders shakes hands with Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles after the Eagles 55-23 win during the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Saquon scores again. PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts to his touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes celebrates another AFC Championship. KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 26: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a first down late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

Whoopi Goldberg in Paris. PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Whoopi Goldberg attends the AMI – Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Jimmy Jam in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Jimmy Jam during Late Development Presents on January 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Susan L. Taylor attends Late Development Presents Conversation With Jimmy Jam. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Susan L. Taylor attends Late Development Presents Conversation With Jimmy Jam on January 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Vince Carter smiles in honor of his jersey being retired. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 24: Vince Carter Lights the Empire State Building in Honor of No. 15 Jersey Retirement at The Empire State Building on January 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Ryan Destiny appears with Jennifer Hudson on stage. BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 23: Ryan Destiny appears with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing on January 24, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times.

Debbie Allen, period. BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – January 21, 2025: Debbie Allen appears with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing January 23, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times