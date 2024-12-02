NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 28: Coco Jones participates in the Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images) *** Local Caption ***Coco Jones

Thanksgiving brought a mix of celebration and community across the country, and Black celebrities were at the center of it all. Despite rainy skies in New York City, fans gathered for the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, where stars like Chlöe Bailey, Coco Jones, Jordan Chiles, and T-Pain waved from stunningly festive floats, lighting up the streets with their energy.

Down in Atlanta, the holiday spirit focused on family. Celebrities were spotted courtside at the Hawks game, enjoying time with their loved ones. Meanwhile, Clifford “T.I.” Harris continued his tradition of giving back, hosting his annual Turkey Drive to support local families in need. Over on the West Coast, Hollywood glittered at the Los Angeles premiere of Moana 2. Nick Cannon turned heads with his family in matching green ensembles, making the evening even more vibrant. From parades to premieres and acts of kindness, this Thanksgiving week showcased joy, generosity, and unforgettable star power.

Let’s take a look at the star spotted around town this week.

Chlöe Bailey in New York City. NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 28: Chloe Z participates in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Coco Jones at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 28: Coco Jones participates in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

T-Pain in all green. NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 28: T-Pain participates in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Sherri Shepherd at the Thanksgiving Day Parade. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 28: Sherri Shepherd attends the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 VIP Hospitality Suite at Macy’s Herald Square on November 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Macy’s)

Jay Z at the Dallas v. Washington game. LANDOVER, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 24: Rapper Jay-Z (C) looks on before a game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Karrueche attends the premiere of ‘Moana 2.’ HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 25: Karrueche Tran attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Moana 2” at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California on November 25, 2024. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Big Tigger, B. Simone, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Devale Ellis, and Kaz Ellis in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 25: (L-R) Big Tigger, B. Simone, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Devale Ellis, and Kaz Ellis attend the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

2 Chainz and Halo sit courtside at the Hawks game. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 25: Rapper 2 Chainz and Halo Epps attend the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Nicholas Pinnock and Jimmy Akingbola in the UK. LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 25: Nicholas Pinnock (L) and Jimmy Akingbola walk the runway during ‘Joshua Kane: The Decade Runway Collection’ at art’otel Hoxton on November 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell with children on the red carpet. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 25: (L-R) Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell with children attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Moana 2” at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California on November 25, 2024. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Lox celebrate Styles P.’s 50th birthday. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 25: The Lox attend Styles P 50th Birthday on November 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

DC Young Fly helps the community. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 26: DC Young Fly attends 19th Annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on November 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

.I. speaks during 19th Annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 26: T.I. speaks during 19th Annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on November 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Big Boi poses for the camera. MARIETTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 28: Rapper Big Boi attends the Ryan Cameron’s Thanksgiving Celebrity Bowling Challenge at Bowlero Marietta on November 28, 2024 in Marietta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Vanessa Williams attends the official party for “The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical.” LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Vanessa Williams attends the official party for “The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical” World Premiere at The British Museum on December 01, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)