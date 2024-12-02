HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, ‘Moana 2’ Premiere, Brandy, Coco Jones And More

In the true spirit of the season, Black celebrities shined at parades, premieres, and community events.
Star Gazing: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, ‘Moana 2’ Premiere, Brandy, Coco Jones And More
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 28: Coco Jones participates in the Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images) *** Local Caption ***Coco Jones
By Okla Jones ·

Thanksgiving brought a mix of celebration and community across the country, and Black celebrities were at the center of it all. Despite rainy skies in New York City, fans gathered for the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, where stars like Chlöe Bailey, Coco Jones, Jordan Chiles, and T-Pain waved from stunningly festive floats, lighting up the streets with their energy.

Down in Atlanta, the holiday spirit focused on family. Celebrities were spotted courtside at the Hawks game, enjoying time with their loved ones. Meanwhile, Clifford “T.I.” Harris continued his tradition of giving back, hosting his annual Turkey Drive to support local families in need. Over on the West Coast, Hollywood glittered at the Los Angeles premiere of Moana 2. Nick Cannon turned heads with his family in matching green ensembles, making the evening even more vibrant. From parades to premieres and acts of kindness, this Thanksgiving week showcased joy, generosity, and unforgettable star power.

Let’s take a look at the star spotted around town this week.