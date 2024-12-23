HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: 'Nickel Boys' Premiere, The Black & White Ball, Kerry Washington, Ashanti And More

From red carpets to exclusive events, see how your favorite celebs brought glamour and unforgettable moments this week.
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – December 5, 2024: Ebony Obsidian and Kerry Washington appear with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing December 19, 2024 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times
By Okla Jones ·

This week, Black excellence takes center stage as your favorite stars light up events coast to coast. From Ashanti and Nelly sharing a heartfelt moment at Nelly’s Black and White Ball in St. Louis to Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor gracing the Los Angeles premiere of Nickel Boys, the photo ops are as dazzling as the talent.

Atlanta was the hub of glamour with appearances by Cam Newton, Jasmine Brown, T.I., and Tameka Harris at Mayor Andre Dickens’ After the Masked Ball. Meanwhile, in Miami, Saweetie brought her signature style to Y100 iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2024. Over in Burbank, the powerhouse cast of The Six Triple Eight, including Kerry Washington and Jennifer Hudson, stole the spotlight on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Whether hitting the stage, the red carpet, or exclusive gatherings, these stars reminded us why they’re always worth watching.

Take a look at all the stars out and about below.

