Star Gazing: 'Nickel Boys' Premiere, The Black & White Ball, Kerry Washington, Ashanti And More

This week, Black excellence takes center stage as your favorite stars light up events coast to coast. From Ashanti and Nelly sharing a heartfelt moment at Nelly’s Black and White Ball in St. Louis to Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor gracing the Los Angeles premiere of Nickel Boys, the photo ops are as dazzling as the talent.

Atlanta was the hub of glamour with appearances by Cam Newton, Jasmine Brown, T.I., and Tameka Harris at Mayor Andre Dickens’ After the Masked Ball. Meanwhile, in Miami, Saweetie brought her signature style to Y100 iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2024. Over in Burbank, the powerhouse cast of The Six Triple Eight, including Kerry Washington and Jennifer Hudson, stole the spotlight on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Whether hitting the stage, the red carpet, or exclusive gatherings, these stars reminded us why they’re always worth watching.

Take a look at all the stars out and about below.

Ashanti and Nelly share a moment on stage. ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 15: Ashanti and Nelly share a moment on stage at Nelly’s Black and White Ball on December 15, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Phillip Hamer Photography/Getty Images)

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor in LA for the “Nickel Boys” premiere. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 16: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor attends the Los Angeles Premiere of “Nickel Boys” at DGA Theater Complex on December 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Amazon MGM Studios via Getty Images)

Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 18: Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris attend Grand Hustle Put That Sh*t On Event at a Private Location on December 18, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Cam Newton and Jasmine Brown in ATL. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 21: Cam Newton and Jasmine Brown attend Mayor Andre Dickens Presents After The Masked Ball at The Dome Atlanta on December 21, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Saweetie attends Y100 iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball. MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 21: Saweetie attends Y100 iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2024 at Kaseya Center on December 21, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)

Lala holding her street sign. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 20: La La Anthony appears at the 9th Annual “Million Dollar Giveback” Christmas Event on December 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Joey Bada$$ is in the Christmas spirit. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 20: Joey Bada$$ appears at the 9th Annual “Million Dollar Giveback” Christmas Event on December 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Usher performs onstage during his tour. MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 19: Usher performs onstage during 2024 Usher: Past Present Future Tour at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

T.I. and Tameka Harris attend The Masked Ball in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 21: T.I. and Tameka Harris attend Mayor Andre Dickens Presents After The Masked Ball at The Dome Atlanta on December 21, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Chris Tucker, James Crawford and T.I. take a photo. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 21: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Chris Tucker, James Crawford and T.I. attend Mayor Andre Dickens Presents After The Masked Ball at The Dome Atlanta on December 21, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Killer Mike and Big Boi perform during Mayor Andre Dickens’ Masked Ball. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 21: Killer Mike and Big Boi perform during Mayor Andre Dickens Presents After The Masked Ball at The Dome Atlanta on December 21, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Micah Parsons Shops for Gifts in Texas. FRISCO, TEXAS – DECEMBER 17: Micah Parsons Shops for Gifts at Academy Sports + Outdoors for annual Holiday Donation at Children’s Hospital on December 17, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Ayisha Collins/Getty Images for Academy Sports + Outdoors)

Jeffrey Wright appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 10, 2024: Jeffrey Wright appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing December 16, 2024 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Mitchell Haddad/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times