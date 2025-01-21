Star Gazing: ‘Harlem’ Premiere, CFP National Championship Weekend, Meagan Good, Coco Jones And More

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 20: Coco Jones performs the National Anthem during The 2025 CFP National Championship Presented By AT&T- Ohio State v Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Black Hollywood was out in full force this past week, turning heads at premieres, performances, and special events. From red carpets to live shows, some of our favorite stars made their presence known coast to coast—and even beyond.

The cast of Harlem—including Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson, and Tyler Lepley—lit up New York City for their Season 3 premiere, while Issa Rae continued her One Of Them Days press run in Houston. Down in Atlanta, Coco Jones delivered a stirring rendition of the National Anthem at the College Football Playoff National Championship, and R&B favorites Keyshia Cole and Tank celebrated MLK Weekend with soulful sounds.

Over on the daytime circuit, Mario and Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James joined Jennifer Hudson, and Jon Batiste unveiled his new jazz club in The Bahamas, adding another milestone to his illustrious career.

Keep scrolling to see the Black stars out and about this week.

Anthony Mackie attends The 2025 CFP National Championship. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 20: Anthony Mackie attends The 2025 CFP National Championship Presented By AT&T- Ohio State v Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Elle Duncan attends the 11th Annual Allstate Party at The Playoff. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 18: Elle Duncan attends the 11th Annual Allstate Party at The Playoff, hosted by ESPN & College Football Playoff on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for ESPN & CFP)

Christine Williamson in ATL. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 18: Christine Williamson attends 11th Annual Allstate Party At The Playoff at Pullman Yards on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images)

Toya poses on the carpet. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 18: Toya Johnson attends 11th Annual Allstate Party At The Playoff at Pullman Yards on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images)

T.I. points at the camera before his performance. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 18: T.I. attends 11th Annual Allstate Party At The Playoff at Pullman Yards on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images)

Coco Jones performs the National Anthem. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 20: Coco Jones performs the National Anthem during The 2025 CFP National Championship Presented By AT&T- Ohio State v Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Derrick and Pinky in love. Photographer Credit: Victor Sanchez Brown

Joseline and her girls at Magic City. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 18: Joseline Hernandez attends Joseline’s Cabaret Tour at Magic City Kitchen on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Tank and Keyshia Cole at Soho Lounge. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 17: Singer Tank and Keyshia Cole attend MLK Weekend Doo Wop All R&B Soul Music at Soho Lounge on January 17, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

erayah attends MLK Weekend Doo Wop All R&B Soul Music. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 17: Serayah attends MLK Weekend Doo Wop All R&B Soul Music at Soho Lounge on January 17, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Quavo and Gucci Mane perform onstage. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 18: Quavo and Gucci Mane perform onstage during Night 1 of 2025 AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! at State Farm Arena on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Mariah the Scientist at halftime during the Hawks game. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 14: Singer Mariah the Scientist performs during halftime at the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Lil Wayne performs onstage in ATL. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 18: Lil Wayne performs onstage during the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concert at State Farm Arena on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Jenifer Lewis attends The 2025 Beloved Community Awards. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 18: Jenifer Lewis attends The 2025 Beloved Community Awards at Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images)

Mickey Guyton celebrates MLK. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 19: Mickey Guyton performs at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on January 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

GloRilla onstage at the WJLB Big Show. DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 19: GloRilla performs onstage during the WJLB Big Show at Little Caesars Arena on January 19, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

Larry Morrow and Fabolous at The All Black Affair in Houston. HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 18: Larry Morrow and Fabolous at The All Black Affair at The Dome nightclub on January 18, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

Jasmine Guy in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 18: Jasmine Guy attends The 2025 Beloved Community Awards at Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images)

Tristan “Mack” Wilds attends the Atlanta premiere of “Both Eyes Open.” ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 16: Actor Tristan “Mack” Wilds attends the Atlanta premiere of “Both Eyes Open” at Regal Atlantic Station on January 16, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Ryan Destiny attends the London photocall for “The Fire Inside.” LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 14: Ryan Destiny attends the London photocall for “The Fire Inside” at The Curzon Mayfair on January 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Swaggy Sie in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Swaggy Sie attends Busta Rhymes “Dragon Season… The Awakening” Listening Session on January 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Jon Batiste celebrates the opening of his new Jazz Club at Baha Mar. NASSAU, BAHAMAS – JANUARY 17: Jon Batiste performs at the grand opening of Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club at Baha Mar on January 17, 2025 in Nassau, Bahamas. Baha Mar has partnered with Multi-Grammy and Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste to launch Jon Batiste’s Jazz Club at Baha Mar, his first jazz venue, now open in The Bahamas. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Baha Mar)

Mario appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – January 16, 2025: Mario appears with Jennifer Hudson on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing January 17, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times

The cast of “Harlem” visit the Empire State Building. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 14: (L-R) Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers, Meagan Good and Tyler Lepley visit the Empire State Building on January 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx attends the London photocall for “Back In Action.” LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 17: Jamie Foxx attends the London photocall for “Back In Action” at Cheval Three Quays on January 17, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage)