HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: ‘Harlem’ Premiere, CFP National Championship Weekend, Meagan Good, Coco Jones And More

From Hollywood to Houston, see how your favorite celebrities showed up and showed out this week.
Star Gazing: ‘Harlem’ Premiere, CFP National Championship Weekend, Meagan Good, Coco Jones And More
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 20: Coco Jones performs the National Anthem during The 2025 CFP National Championship Presented By AT&T- Ohio State v Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·

Black Hollywood was out in full force this past week, turning heads at premieres, performances, and special events. From red carpets to live shows, some of our favorite stars made their presence known coast to coast—and even beyond.

The cast of Harlem—including Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson, and Tyler Lepley—lit up New York City for their Season 3 premiere, while Issa Rae continued her One Of Them Days press run in Houston. Down in Atlanta, Coco Jones delivered a stirring rendition of the National Anthem at the College Football Playoff National Championship, and R&B favorites Keyshia Cole and Tank celebrated MLK Weekend with soulful sounds.

Over on the daytime circuit, Mario and Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James joined Jennifer Hudson, and Jon Batiste unveiled his new jazz club in The Bahamas, adding another milestone to his illustrious career.

Keep scrolling to see the Black stars out and about this week.

TOPICS: 