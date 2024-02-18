Star Gazing: Zendaya, Mea Culpa’s Premiere And Usher’s Big Day In The A

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 15: Zendaya attends the World Premiere of “Dune: Part Two” in Leicester Square on February 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The month of February has been busy to say the least. The Super Bowl in Las Vegas, more film premieres, album release parties, and so much more. Celebrities worldwide have been enjoying the fruits of their labor, and they’ve looked amazing while doing so.

In the days that followed his phenomenal Halftime performance, Atlanta decided to honor Usher in the best way possible. Right outside of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Mayor Andre Dickens presented the Grammy Award-winning artist with the city’s highest honor—the Phoenix Award—for his many contributions across various industries. The event also included a show from Booker T. Washington’s marching band, and Usher’s Crown Jewel of Excellence emblem on the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame.

That evening, the “Confessions” singer held a listening party for his recently released Coming Home album at Red Martini. Attendees included Dickens, L.A. Reid, Killer Mike, T.I., Ludacris, Nelly, Bryan-Michael Cox, Nene Leakes, and more.

Dune’s second installment, and Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa held film premiered this week, the One Love movie hit theaters, and the Tycoon Musical Festival also took place in Georgia, which featured sets from Chris Brown, Missy Elliott, Ashanti, and Monica.

From the Berlinale International Film Festival to Super Bowl LVIII, here’s a first hand look at all the stars who were on the scene.

Usher ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 14: Usher attends the Rémy Martin x Usher Album Release Party at Red Martini on February 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Rémy Martin)

Usher X Rémy Martin ‘Coming Home’ Album Release Party Caption: USHER at Rémy Martin x USHER Official Album Release Party at Red Martini Lounge in Atlanta

Bryan-Michael Cox X Rémy Martin ‘Coming Home’ Album Release Party ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 14: Bryan-Michael Cox pours cocktails during the Rémy Martin x Usher Album Release Party at Red Martini on February 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Rémy Martin)

Usher ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 14: Usher attends the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame ceremony honoring Usher at Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame on February 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joi Stokes/WireImage)

Usher and L.A. Reid ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 14: (L-R) Usher and L.A. Reid attend the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame ceremony honoring Usher at Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame on February 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Dallas Austin ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 14: Dallas Austin attends the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame ceremony honoring Usher at Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame on February 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Trevante Rhodes, Kelly Rowland, and Tyler Perry NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Trevante Rhodes, Kelly Rowland and Tyler Perry attend the Netflix’s “Mea Culpa” New York Premiere at Paris Theater on February 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Shannon Thorton NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 15: Shannon Thornton attends the Netflix’s “Mea Culpa” New York Premiere at Paris Theater on February 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 15: Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland attend the Netflix’s “Mea Culpa” New York Premiere at Paris Theater on February 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Lance Gross and Rebecca Jefferson NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 15: Lance Gross and Rebecca Jefferson attend the Netflix’s “Mea Culpa” New York Premiere at Paris Theater on February 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Scottie Beam NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 15: Scottie Beam attends the Netflix’s “Mea Culpa” New York Premiere at Paris Theater on February 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Sherri Shepherd and Kelly Rowland NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Sherri Shepherd and Kelly Rowland attend the Netflix’s “Mea Culpa” New York Premiere at Paris Theater on February 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Kelly Rowland NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 15: Kelly Rowland attends the Netflix’s “Mea Culpa” New York Premiere at Paris Theater on February 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Trevante Rhodes NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 15: Trevante Rhodes attends the Netflix’s “Mea Culpa” New York Premiere at Paris Theater on February 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Crystal Renee Hayslett NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 15: Crystal Hayslett attends the Netflix’s “Mea Culpa” New York Premiere at Paris Theater on February 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Michelle Williams NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 15: Michelle Williams attends the Netflix’s “Mea Culpa” New York Premiere at Paris Theater on February 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Sam Jay NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 15: Sam Jay attends the Netflix’s “Mea Culpa” New York Premiere at Paris Theater on February 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Regé-Jean Page LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 15: Regé-Jean Page attends the BAFTA Gala 2024, supported by Bulgari at The Peninsula Hotel on February 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Zendaya LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 15: Zendaya attends the World Premiere of “Dune: Part Two” in Leicester Square on February 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong’o BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 15: : International Jury President Lupita Nyong’o poses at the International Jury photocall during the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 15, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Damar Hamlin LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 14: Damar Hamlin attends the 2024 LA Art Show Opening Night Party at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Lashana Lynch and Kingsley Ben-Adir NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Lashana Lynch and Kingsley Ben-Adir visit SiriusXM Studios on February 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Kingsley Ben-Adir NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Kingsley Ben-Adir visits SiriusXM Studios on February 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Lashana Lynch NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Lashana Lynch visits SiriusXM Studios on February 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Janet Jackson and Queen Latifah NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: (L-R) Janet Jackson and Queen Latifah attend the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Queen Latifah NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Queen Latifah attends the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Mickalene Thomas NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Mickalene Thomas attends the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Tyler James Williams NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Tyler James Williams visits SiriusXM Studios on February 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Tank ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 13: Singer Tank Backstage during Tycoon Music Festival at State Farm Arena on February 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Ashanti ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 13: Ashanti backstage during Tycoon Music festival at State Farm Arena on February 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Monica and Missy Elliott ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 13: Monica and Missy Elliott backstage during Tycoon Music Festival at State Farm Arena on February 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Tabitha Brown SAN FERNANDO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Tabitha Brown attends KevOnStage Studios “Churchy” Los Angeles Premiere on BET+ on February 13, 2024 in San Fernando, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for BET+)

Gabrielle Dennis SAN FERNANDO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Gabrielle Dennis attends KevOnStage Studios “Churchy” Los Angeles Premiere on BET+ on February 13, 2024 in San Fernando, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for BET+)

Joy Taylor SAN FERNANDO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Joy Taylor attends KevOnStage Studios “Churchy” Los Angeles Premiere on BET+ on February 13, 2024 in San Fernando, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for BET+)

Jemele Hill SAN FERNANDO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Jemele Hill attends KevOnStage Studios “Churchy” Los Angeles Premiere on BET+ on February 13, 2024 in San Fernando, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for BET+)

Dave East and Fabolous NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: Dave East and Fabolous attend the Romeo Hunte fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Udo Salters/Getty Images)

Kevin Fredericks and Melissa Fredericks SAN FERNANDO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Kevin and Melissa Fredericks attend KevOnStage Studios “Churchy” Los Angeles Premiere on BET+ on February 13, 2024 in San Fernando, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for BET+)

Jon Batiste SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Jon Batiste attends a screening of “American Symphony” during the 39th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for SBIFF)

Kenya Barris HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: Kenya Barris attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix’s “The Vince Staples Show” at TUDUM Theater on February 12, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lila Seeley/Getty Images)

Vince Staples LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: Vince Staples attends Netflix’s THE VINCE STAPLES SHOW Premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on February 12 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Trevante Rhodes and Kelly Rowland ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 12: Trevante Rhodes and Kelly Rowland attend the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on February 12, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Colman Domingo BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: Colman Domingo attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Sterling K. Brown BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: Sterling K. Brown attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Jeffrey Wright BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: Jeffrey Wright attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Issa Rae LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Issa Rae attends the 13th annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)