Star Gazing: Zendaya, Mea Culpa’s Premiere And Usher’s Big Day In The A

From sporting events to music festivals, celebs from all over showed up and showed out.
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 15: Zendaya attends the World Premiere of “Dune: Part Two” in Leicester Square on February 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
The month of February has been busy to say the least. The Super Bowl in Las Vegas, more film premieres, album release parties, and so much more. Celebrities worldwide have been enjoying the fruits of their labor, and they’ve looked amazing while doing so.

In the days that followed his phenomenal Halftime performance, Atlanta decided to honor Usher in the best way possible. Right outside of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Mayor Andre Dickens presented the Grammy Award-winning artist with the city’s highest honor—the Phoenix Award—for his many contributions across various industries. The event also included a show from Booker T. Washington’s marching band, and Usher’s Crown Jewel of Excellence emblem on the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame.

That evening, the “Confessions” singer held a listening party for his recently released Coming Home album at Red Martini. Attendees included Dickens, L.A. Reid, Killer Mike, T.I., Ludacris, Nelly, Bryan-Michael Cox, Nene Leakes, and more.

Dune’s second installment, and Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa held film premiered this week, the One Love movie hit theaters, and the Tycoon Musical Festival also took place in Georgia, which featured sets from Chris Brown, Missy Elliott, Ashanti, and Monica.

From the Berlinale International Film Festival to Super Bowl LVIII, here’s a first hand look at all the stars who were on the scene.

