WATCH: Zendaya On Growing Up With Her Fans, Digging Deeper In 'DUNE: Part Two'

The actress opens up on leveling up both in front of and behind the lens in the next phase of her career.

Zendaya has already conquered huge heights in her career, but the two-time Emmy Award winner isn’t resting on her achievements.

Reprising her role in the DUNE franchise as Chani, a fierce warrior of the Fremen, the actress not only took the opportunity to tap into deeper emotional wells to portray the fan-favorite character but also shadowed the film’s director on-set to get a better idea of what it takes to lead from behind the camera as well.

“The work that I do, I hope it moves people and touches people,” the starlet tells ESSENCE of her desire for her legacy. “I think even going back to being – I think it’s so funny to say, ‘I was a child actor’ – but even going back to those things and being able to grow up beside people and be a part of their childhoods is an honor for me.”

“Anything that I do or any piece of work that I make, if it means something to someone, or was able to get someone through a time or [make them] feel seen in any way, then I think I will have done my job.”

DUNE: Part Two opens in theaters on March 1, 2024