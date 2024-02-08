WATCH: Zendaya On Growing Up With Her Fans, Digging Deeper In 'DUNE: Part Two'

Zendaya has already conquered huge heights in her career, but the two-time Emmy Award winner isn’t resting on her achievements.
Reprising her role in the DUNE franchise as Chani, a fierce warrior of the Fremen, the actress not only took the opportunity to tap into deeper emotional wells to portray the fan-favorite character but also shadowed the film’s director on-set to get a better idea of what it takes to lead from behind the camera as well.
“The work that I do, I hope it moves people and touches people,” the starlet tells ESSENCE of her desire for her legacy. “I think even going back to being – I think it’s so funny to say, ‘I was a child actor’ – but even going back to those things and being able to grow up beside people and be a part of their childhoods is an honor for me.”
“Anything that I do or any piece of work that I make, if it means something to someone, or was able to get someone through a time or [make them] feel seen in any way, then I think I will have done my job.”
DUNE: Part Two opens in theaters on March 1, 2024