The Best Style Moments From The 2024 Super Bowl

The 2024 Super Bowl was actually Usher’s concert with an array of looks from the R&B icon and other guests who looked incredible on stage. From Alicia Keys, H.E.R., and Andra Day, it was no surprise why everyone was so excited to tune into the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battle it out on Sunday evening. Usher served look after look and gave a performance of a lifetime in brands like Off-White and Dolce & Gabbana. Other performers also wore striking looks. The beloved Dallas, Texas native danced and sang in pieces that were inspired by the American biker world and the pop icon Michael Jackson.

These looks each tell a story about the performer and his connections to music like his bedazzled white glove is connected to his long devotion to Michael Jackson’s artistry. We can tell from this performance that the Las Vegas residency was just the beginning for Usher. These looks from last night needed to be highlighted so we gathered our top picks to share.

Keep scrolling if you’re curious about what Usher, Alicia Keys, and more wore to perform at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Usher In Off-White

This blue and black muscle-mimicking top by Off-White was worn to perfection by Usher. The custom look was inspired by the American biker world as well as a blend of the Off-White Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The look took a total of 394,000 crystals to create with creative director Ib Kamara’s anatomical signature, hence the muscles. The outfit included a biker jacket, leather biker pants, biker gloves, a knitted turtleneck, and a Lurex sparkle undershirt to create the entire look. Usher literally skated across the stage in this outfit and it was unforgettable.

Usher In Dolce & Gabbana

Usher’s outfit change included an all-white Dolce & Gabbana look. In a sparking white top with a texture added to it, Usher danced the night away. His pants consisted of an expertly tailored wide-leg fit, and before taking it off, his jacket was a detail that couldn’t be missed. The Dolce & Gabbana collarless jacket included a silver brooch detail. He also wore a bedazzled white glove as a nod to the icon Michael Jackson. His white sneakers were the perfect shade to blend the look.

Alicia Keys in Dolce & Gabbana

In a sparkling red catsuit designed by Dolce & Gabbana, singer Alicia Keys had all eyes on her for her duet of “My Boo” with Usher. After singing her song, “If I Ain’t Got You” she elegantly stood up from behind her red piano and revealed her form-fitting look. The full look featured detailed elements that made her outfit interesting. It consisted of a corset bodice and a sheer undershirt detail, while her bottom half had much more rhinestones creating a bit of an ombre effect. Even her block heel shoes were covered in red bedazzled diamonds, making her a sizzling addition to the performance.

H.E.R. In Stinson Haus

Singer H.E.R. came out in a plunging neckline vinyl catsuit with her red Fender guitar as she jammed with Usher on stage. The look was designed by Stinson Haus and was styled by Wouri Vice. Her leather vinyl shoes were designed by Naked Wardrobe and her gold-framed sunglasses were by Jenny Bird. The artist’s signature of wearing sunglasses on and off the stage was no exception for the 2024 Super Bowl.

Andra Day In Fear Of God

Andra Day was also styled by Vice in a minimalistic Fear Of God suit. The details were exquisite with an invisible lapel, a double-breasted closure, and a rolled sleeve. Her pants were a slim fit, a contrast to her oversized jacket, and her block-heel boots also matched her suit’s khaki color. Day sang her heart out for the big night and looked fabulous doing so.