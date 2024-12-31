HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 25: Beyoncé performs during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

This week the spotlight shone brightly on the music, culinary, and sports worlds for people of color. In Aspen, Jeremy Pope turned heads at the glamorous St. Regis Snow Polo World Championship, donning a stunning fur coat against a backdrop of thrilling matches and luxury. Meanwhile, Beyoncé delivered a dazzling halftime performance on Christmas Day at NRG Stadium, where Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul marching band, Blue Ivy, and Shaboozey joined her for a show-stopping display of musical brilliance.

In Atlanta, Rick Ross captivated audiences at Atlanta Symphony Hall with Rick Ross: A Holiday Affair, merging hip-hop and orchestral grandeur in a performance that included hits like “BMF” and a stirring collaboration with CeeLo Green. And in Baltimore, entrepreneur Pinky Cole Hayes brought her Slutty Vegan and Bar Vegan brands to the Baltimore Peninsula, marking a milestone in the city’s cultural renaissance.

Let’s take a look at some of the celebrity sightings from coast to coast.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy perform in Texas. HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 25: Beyoncé and Blue Ivy perform during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Beyoncé and the TSU Marching Band. HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 25: Beyoncé performs during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Pinky Cole cuts the ribbon at her new restaurant in Baltimore.

Jeremy Pope stays warm in the winter.

Rick Ross and CeeLo Green on stage in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 29: Rick Ross and CeeLo Green perform during Rick Ross: A Holiday Affair With The Atlanta Pops Orchestra at Atlanta Symphony Hall on December 29, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Jerome Bettis and wife Trameka Bettis in the holiday spirit. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 29: Jerome Bettis and wife Trameka Bettis attend Rick Ross: A Holiday Affair With The Atlanta Pops Orchestra at Atlanta Symphony Hall on December 29, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Cedric the Entertainer doing what he does best. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 29: Comedian/actor Cedric the Entertainer performs onstage during the New Year’s Comedy Jam at State Farm Arena on December 29, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

D.L. Hughley at the Comedy Jam in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 29: Actor/comedian D.L. Hughley performs onstage during the New Year’s Comedy Jam at State Farm Arena on December 29, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Deon Cole. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 29: Actor/comedian Deon Cole performs onstage during the New Year’s Comedy Jam at State Farm Arena on December 29, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Anthony Edwards and his grandfather Ben Edwards smile court side. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 23: Anthony Edwards and his grandfather Ben Edwards attend the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

2 Chainz and Heaven on a daddy/daughter date. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 23: Rapper 2 Chainz (L) and his daughter Heaven Epps attend the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Devale Ellis and his son Kairo Ellis. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 26: Actor Devale Ellis (R) and his son Kairo Ellis attend the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Curtis50 Cent performs on the first night of his Vegas residency. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 27: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson performs on the first night of his six-date residency “In Da Club” at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on December 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)