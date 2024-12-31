HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Beyoncé And Blue Ivy On Christmas, Holiday Concerts, Comedy Shows And More

With the season almost in the rearview, many Black celebrities across the country made the most of the moment.
Star Gazing: Beyoncé And Blue Ivy On Christmas, Rick Ross’ Holiday Concert, Legendary Comedy Shows And More
HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 25: Beyoncé performs during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·

This week the spotlight shone brightly on the music, culinary, and sports worlds for people of color. In Aspen, Jeremy Pope turned heads at the glamorous St. Regis Snow Polo World Championship, donning a stunning fur coat against a backdrop of thrilling matches and luxury. Meanwhile, Beyoncé delivered a dazzling halftime performance on Christmas Day at NRG Stadium, where Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul marching band, Blue Ivy, and Shaboozey joined her for a show-stopping display of musical brilliance.

In Atlanta, Rick Ross captivated audiences at Atlanta Symphony Hall with Rick Ross: A Holiday Affair, merging hip-hop and orchestral grandeur in a performance that included hits like “BMF” and a stirring collaboration with CeeLo Green. And in Baltimore, entrepreneur Pinky Cole Hayes brought her Slutty Vegan and Bar Vegan brands to the Baltimore Peninsula, marking a milestone in the city’s cultural renaissance.

Let’s take a look at some of the celebrity sightings from coast to coast.

TOPICS: 