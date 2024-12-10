Star Gazing: Art Basel Miami, Gotham Awards 2024, Rihanna, Zendaya And More

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 7: Teyana Taylor poses with her cake at The Urban during her birth celebration on December 7, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

This week brought an electrifying mix of art, fashion, and cultural celebration, as Black stars illuminated the scene with unforgettable moments. At Art Basel Miami, Saint & Citizen Presents: Saint Sessions Live delivered a standout experience blending music, art, and conversation. Hosted at the iconic Temple House, the event featured glowing tunnels, vibrant projections, and a live mermaid in the rooftop pool. Pusha T, Janelle Monáe, Lena Waithe, and Rapman shared personal insights on artistry and success, while MSNBC’s Ari Melber’s discussion with Pusha T on rap rivalries sparked widespread media buzz.

SpringHill’s The Program Vol. 3 launch during Art Basel celebrated emerging talents with bold installations, interactive experiences, and performances, including Yung Miami’s hometown set. Meanwhile, Zendaya was honored with the Spotlight Tribute at the Gotham Awards for her role in Challengers, delivering a touching speech dedicated to her mother. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wrapped up the week as the ultimate power couple at the Footwear News Achievement Awards, where Rocky’s Puma collaboration earned him a major win while RiRi stunned in a white gown adorned with pearls.

From breathtaking red carpet moments to unforgettable celebrations, here’s a closer look at the best celebrity moments this week.

Janelle Monae stays sharp.

Jermaine Dupri and Yung Miami… in Miami.

Lil Wayne doing what he does best. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 8: Lil Wayne performs at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami on December 8, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs, Jenifer Lewis and Niecy Nash-Betts share a laugh. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: (L-R) Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs, Jenifer Lewis and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the 11th annual SOVAS Voice Arts Awards at The Beverly Hilton on December 08, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor, Victoria Monét, Winnie Harlow, and Strom Reid party at The Urban. MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 7: (L-R) Teyana Taylor, Victoria Monét, Winnie Harlow, and Strom Reid party at The Urban for Teyana Taylor’s birthday celebration on December 7, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo in Saudi Arabia. JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 06: Cynthia Erivo is seen on stage during the In Conversation with Cynthia Erivo during the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 on December 06, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

The Earn Your Leisure boys go bowling. MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 5: Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal attends Kingpin Bowling at Lucky Strike Miami during Art Basel on December 5, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

Jeezy on the green. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 05: Jeezy participates in the We The Best Foundation x Jordan Golf Classic Celebrity Golf Tournament at Miami Beach Golf Club on December 05, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Brothers in arms. MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 05: Anthony Anderson and Scarface participate in the We The Best Foundation x Jordan Golf Classic Celebrity Golf Tournament at Miami Beach Golf Club on December 05, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Andra Day attends The Root 100 Gala. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 05: Andra Day attends The Root 100 2024 Gala at The Apollo Theater on December 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for The Root )

Mona Scott-Young at the Apollo. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 05: Mona Scott-Young attends The Root 100 2024 Gala at The Apollo Theater on December 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for The Root )

Aldis Hodge in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 05: Aldis Hodge attends The Root 100 2024 Gala at The Apollo Theater on December 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for The Root )

Mary J. Blige attends the Pre-Opening Ribbon Cutting at Brooklyn Chop House Abu Dhabi. ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 05: Mary J. Blige attends the Pre-Opening Ribbon Cutting at Brooklyn Chop House Abu Dhabi on December 05, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

Fat Nwigwe and Tobe Nwigwe attend the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 04: (L-R) Fat Nwigwe and Tobe Nwigwe attend the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

The lovely couple. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 04: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Law Roach at Cipriani South Street. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 04: Law Roach attends the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

Patina Miller, Michael Rainey Jr. and Jemele Hill onstage during the Power 10 NAACP FYC event. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Patina Miller, Michael Rainey Jr. and Jemele Hill onstage during the Power 10 NAACP FYC event at NeueHouse Hollywood on December 06, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ)

Saweetie is dressed for the season. FORT WORTH, TEXAS – DECEMBER 03: Saweetie attends the 106.1 KISS FM iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2024 at the Dickies Arena on December 03, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ayisha Collins/Getty Images)

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor in support of “Nickel Boys.” NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 03: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations for “Nickel Boys” at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on December 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Kerry, Ebony, and Yvonne. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: (L-R) Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian and a guest attend Netflix’s “The Six Triple Eight” LA Tastemaker Event at San Vicente Bungalows on December 05, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)

Nicole Beharie at the Gotham Awards 2024. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 02: Nicole Beharie attends the Gotham Awards 2024 sponsored by FIJI Water at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

Ryan Destiny in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 02: Ryan Destiny attends the Gotham Awards 2024 sponsored by FIJI Water at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

Zendaya blows a kiss for the camera. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 02: Zendaya attends the Gotham Awards 2024 sponsored by FIJI Water at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

Venus Williams at The Fashion Awards. LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Venus Williams is seen arriving at The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images)

Jordan Dunn. LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: Jourdan Dunn attends The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFC)

Angel Reese off the court. US basketball player Angel Reese arrives for the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street in New York on December 4, 2024. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP) (Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Kelly Rowland throwing up the peace sign. LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 03: Kelly Rowland is seen arriving at The Baby2Baby Holiday Party at BMO Stadium on December 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG046/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Ludacris at NYLON House.

Joey Bada$$ is immersed in the art.

Doechii attends Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 07: Doechii attends Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch Presented by AFEELA at NYA WEST on December 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Variety via Getty Images)

Quavo in LA. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 07: Quavo attends Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch Presented by AFEELA at NYA WEST on December 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Variety via Getty Images)