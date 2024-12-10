HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Art Basel Miami, Gotham Awards 2024, Rihanna, Zendaya And More

Celebrities lit up the scene with unforgettable moments, and brought art, fashion, and cultural brilliance to center stage.
MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 7: Teyana Taylor poses with her cake at The Urban during her birth celebration on December 7, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
This week brought an electrifying mix of art, fashion, and cultural celebration, as Black stars illuminated the scene with unforgettable moments. At Art Basel Miami, Saint & Citizen Presents: Saint Sessions Live delivered a standout experience blending music, art, and conversation. Hosted at the iconic Temple House, the event featured glowing tunnels, vibrant projections, and a live mermaid in the rooftop pool. Pusha T, Janelle Monáe, Lena Waithe, and Rapman shared personal insights on artistry and success, while MSNBC’s Ari Melber’s discussion with Pusha T on rap rivalries sparked widespread media buzz.

SpringHill’s The Program Vol. 3 launch during Art Basel celebrated emerging talents with bold installations, interactive experiences, and performances, including Yung Miami’s hometown set. Meanwhile, Zendaya was honored with the Spotlight Tribute at the Gotham Awards for her role in Challengers, delivering a touching speech dedicated to her mother. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wrapped up the week as the ultimate power couple at the Footwear News Achievement Awards, where Rocky’s Puma collaboration earned him a major win while RiRi stunned in a white gown adorned with pearls.

From breathtaking red carpet moments to unforgettable celebrations, here’s a closer look at the best celebrity moments this week.

