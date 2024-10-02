21 Photos Of Spike And Tonya Lewis Lee's Love Over The Years

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 04: Spike Lee (L) and Tonya Lewis Lee attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Another day, another timeless Black love story to tell.

October 2 is a very special day in the lives of iconic film couple Spike and Tonya Lewis Lee. The director and screenwriter met the attorney and future film producer in 1992 at a screening for the trailer of his film Malcolm X.

“So I had a date that night,” he said on the Kelly Corrigan Wonders podcast in May 2024. “So I’m going to the restroom, and I see this woman coming to me—and I know it might sound corny, but it’s true—time stopped. I said, ‘Damn!’”

After the screening, while going down the escalator with his date, he spotted Tonya going in the opposite direction.

“So I’m going down the escalator; I gotta think quick. So tell the person I’m with, ‘I think I left my Montblanc pen upstairs,’ you know, something like that. So I make a U-turn, go back on the escalator and find her and ask her for, you know, her number,” he said.

A year later, on Oct. 2, 1993, the couple wed and eventually welcomed their two children, Satchel and Jackson, who also work in the film industry.

“My beautiful wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, deserves all the credit for the great, young, talented artists our children have become,” he told BET.com. “My son, Jackson, and my daughter, Satchel, and a lot about the persons they have become comes from just listening to the dialogue that goes on at the dinner table.”

Thirty-one years later, they’re still going strong, still making great films, and are still a beloved Black pair.

“I think marriage has taught me more about myself than anything. What I will and won’t put up with, and what’s important to me,” Tonya told Black Love in 2020 when asked about what has kept their union solid. “I believe in marriage; two individuals need to focus on what is most important to them and having the space to go out into the world and work towards achieving just that. Then be able to go home and be in support of each other. It’s a mutual understanding that each individual has a lot to contribute to the other, the marriage, and the world.”

That mutual understanding has allowed them to be a power couple, and one of our absolute favorites. Flip through for photos of the couple over their 30 years as husband and wife.

01 01 1992 Movie dir. Spike Lee (2L) w. his date Tonya Lewis & three large bodyguards standing behind him as he arrives at theater for the screening of his movie Malcolm X. (Photo by Robin Platzer/Getty Images)

02 02 1993 Director Spike Lee (R) and wife Tonya Lewis Lee attend ‘Knicks Basketball Game’ on May 2, 1993 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

03 03 1994 Director Spike Lee (R) and wife Tonya Lewis Lee attend the world premiere of ‘Crooklyn’ on May 9, 1994 at Loew’s Astor Plaza Theater in New York City, New York. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

04 04 1996 US film director Spike Lee (2ndL) poses with his wife Tonya Lewis (C), English model Naomi Campbell (L) and US actress Theresa Randle (R) at the Palais des Festivals, on May 12, 1996 before the showing of their film “Girl 6”, in competition in the 49th International Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Patrick HERTZOG / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images)

05 05 1998 Director Spike Lee (R) and wife Tonya Lewis Lee attend ‘Pre-Oscar Party Hosted by Harvey Weinstein’ on March 22, 1998 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

06 06 1999 CANNES, FRANCE MAY 1999: Director Spike Lee and his wife Tonya Lewis attend the 52nd Cannes Film Festival in May 1999, in Cannes, France. (Photo by FocKan/WireImage)

07 07 2000 379630 07: Film director Spike Lee and his wife Tonya arrive at the premiere of Lee’s new movie “Bamboozled” at The Ziegfeld Theatre October 2, 2000 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Platzer/Online USA)

08 08 2002 Honoree director Spike Lee (R) and wife Tonya Lewis Lee (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

09 09 2004 Tonya Lewis Lee, Spike Lee and their children during 2004 Venice Film Festival – Opening Night – “The Terminal” Premiere at Palazzo Del Cinema in Venice Lido, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

10 10 2005 HOLLYWOOD – FEBRUARY 27: Director Spike Lee and his wife Tonya Lewis Lee arrive for the 77th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on February 27, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

11 11 2006 Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee during Nas Celebrates His New Album Hip Hop is Dead At His Black & White Ball – December 18, 2006 at Capital in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

12 12 2009 WASHINGTON – JANUARY 20: Director Spike Lee (R) and wife Tonya Lewis attend The Creative Coalition’s Inaugural VIP dinner at Cha at the Donovan Hotel on January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

13 13 2012 VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 31: Director Spike Lee (2nd L) and (L-R) his son Jackson Lee, wife Tonya Lewis and daughter Satchel Lee attend “Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory To The Filmmaker 2012 Award” Honors Spike Lee Red Carpet during The 69th Venice Film Festival at the Palazzo del Cinema on August 31, 2012 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

14 14 2014 WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 02: Tonya Lewis Lee , and filmmaker Spike Lee attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/VF14/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

15 15 2015 NEW YORK, NY – MAY 04: Spike Lee (L) and Tonya Lewis Lee attend the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

16 16 2018 US director Spike Lee (2ndL), his wife Tonya Lewis Lee (L), their children Satchel Lee (2ndR) and Jackson Lee pose on May 14, 2018 while leaving following the screening of the film “BlacKkKlansman” at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

17 17 2019 Best Adapted Screenplay winner for “BlacKkKlansman” Spike Lee and wife Tonya Lewis Lee attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

18 18 2020 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

19 19 2021 CANNES, FRANCE – JULY 11: Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee attend the “Tre Piani (Three Floors)” screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

20 20 2023 LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 13: Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee attend a photocall as Spike Lee receives BFI Fellowship at BFI Southbank on February 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)