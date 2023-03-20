7 Times The Iconic Spike Lee Boldly Captured Black Issues In His Movies

Sixty-six years ago to this day, Shelton Jackson Lee, more widely known by his nickname Spike, was born. Since his first short film debuted in 1983, Lee has produced a body of work that is not only entertaining, but also educational.

As a filmmaker, Lee is pure genius—“[h]istory lessons turn into action movies in his hands. Social commentary becomes universal think pieces.” Lee’s body of work is ever relevant, offering up incisive commentary that is readily applicable to current events.

In honor of Lee’s birthday, ESSENCE is highlighting seven times Spike Lee joints delivered powerful messages that resonate with us with every re-watch.

01 School Daze Among many issues, Lee explored the impact of colorism and Eurocentric beauty standards on Black women.

02 Do The Right Thing The film depicts a character being murdered by a police chokehold, decades before the all-too-familiar, tragic deaths of Eric Garner and Elijah McClain.

03 BlacKkKlansman The film won Lee an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, and although it was set in the 70s, it could very well have been modern-day with its trenchant portrayal of racial tensions.

04 Malcolm X It’s not only a tribute to the late human rights leader, it also depicts the ubiquity of violence in Black people’s lives, whether from the police, gunshots, the Ku Klux Klan, and death by assassination.

05 Bamboozled Bamboozled wrestles with the media’s portrayal of Black people, and one only has to look at the headlines where we are depicted as thugs as the media continues to perpetuate anti-Black stereotypes.

06 Chi-Raq Here, the prolific director deals with the seemingly endless cycle of generational violence, toxic masculinity and the adultification of young Black boys and girls.