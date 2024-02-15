Romeo Hunte's Latest Collection Celebrates The 10 Years He's Spent Rooted In Authenticity

Getty Images

Romeo Hunte took to Manhattan to unveil a collection in celebration of his tenth year since he founded his eponymous brand. Many of New York’s own came out to support the veteran designer, with the likes of Dave East and fellow Black designer Sergio Hudson. Classical music played overhead as guests filed in wearing pieces one would deem as the quintessential style elements attributed to Black New Yorkers. Fur-lined hats and coats, shearling cropped jackets, oversized sportswear, elevated cargos, and some pieces from Hunte’s collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger could be seen on the showgoers.

The collection started off with reds, navy blues, and neutral colors as the base of many garments, then came the pops of yellow, green, multi-colored pieces, and metallics. Denim hot pants ensembles were paired with larger-than-life teddy bear backpacks. The clothing presented an innovative take while still managing to keep the familiar staples from his upbringing such as the school lunch milk carton printed across one of the shirts. Shearling trim coats and dresses in the style of exposed brick patterns made their way down the runway. The latter resembles Brooklyn brownstones and housing hallways. There was even a graphic tee boasting Steve Urkel across the front, a nod to the preppiness woven through the entire collection.

When it comes to intention, every detail is accounted for. Hunte described incorporating a range of fabrics, patterns, and cultural objects that remind him of his Brooklyn roots to create a display of how he described “elevated swag.” The collection was filled with risks but it was also nostalgic— it ethered the line between preppiness and edginess too. This was especially displayed in the slanted collared button-ups, a custom argyle print, two-piece suits with barbed wire print, and cinch-sleeved suit jackets.

It was a self-imposed challenge to create elevated looks for everyone. Women who wear menswear, athletes, and businessmen alike were thought of during the design process of the collection. Hunte wants people, especially Black people to be able to exist as they please: models walked confidently down the runway with their natural coils, sans tapered edges for the shorter-haired styles, which was another intentional choice. The influence of streetwear, high fashion, and hip hop that colored much of his life is strong throughout his pieces. He is a Black designer that is showcasing the intimate relationship that exists between hip hop culture and streetwear in addition to the impact these elements have in the luxury fashion space.

When reflecting on the significance of running a label for a decade and what he hopes customers take away from this collection, he points to timing. “It’s very important, it’s Black History Month,” he says. “This collection reflects the past, present, and future. It holds a lot of different parts of me. Over time I’m adding more of my style, being authentic to myself as much as possible, and also adding elements of Brooklyn that are which [and show] how swag can be presented, and how great things from culture can be reflected.”

The show concluded with a brief clip from Nicki Minaj’s s song “FTCU,” and as soon as the last model left the stage supporters, clients, and loved ones immediately approached the designer to commemorate the moment with photos. He was also smothered with an energy of affection by each of these individuals. Hunte is present in the celebratory moment, and simultaneously looking toward the future. On where he sees his brand and himself in the next ten years, he includes expanding internationally, adapting to modern innovation, broadening communities, and expanding beyond fashion. “I want to make very clear that young Black designers with the right support and backing can do it,” he adds.

Romeo Hunte Fall/Winter 2024

Romeo Hunte Fall/Winter 2024